ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County

Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team

Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Old School Eats: York Steak House is a Meat-and-Potato Fueled Time Machine

The Columbus of the 1970s was very different from the metropolis of today. Our misplaced navel gazing and inferiority complex was even stronger then, in a city striving to be like Chicago, New York and/or LA. Columbus started the era progressively adding key elements to our world of today: the first mall, the first ATM, a critical paradigm shift in interactive cable television known as Qube, but beyond those advancements, our city was pushing the envelope in an even more important arena – food.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mt. Sterling firefighter, 19, faces battle with rare cancer

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Logan Jester, 19, has always dreamed of being a firefighter. Last September, he made that dream a reality, joining Mt. Sterling's Tri-County Fire Department. “In the short time I’ve been here, people have been so kind to me," said Jester. What You Need To...
MOUNT STERLING, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Matter News

Queer Columbus: Envisioning a better future for our city

The week before Christmas, I walked by Mary Catherine’s Antiques on High Street in the Short North. You know the one. It’s been there forever but rarely seems to be open. In the display window sat a painting of the Columbus skyline on a beautiful Autumn day: a train comes along the tracks; an airplane sits fat and prosperous in the sky; and a blonde family stands in the foreground to the West of the city. The painting is called “Columbus of the Future,” and was painted in the Depression era.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County

HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy