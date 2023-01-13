The week before Christmas, I walked by Mary Catherine’s Antiques on High Street in the Short North. You know the one. It’s been there forever but rarely seems to be open. In the display window sat a painting of the Columbus skyline on a beautiful Autumn day: a train comes along the tracks; an airplane sits fat and prosperous in the sky; and a blonde family stands in the foreground to the West of the city. The painting is called “Columbus of the Future,” and was painted in the Depression era.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO