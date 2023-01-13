Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ohio fiction writer turns pages to nonfiction to warn of statehouse attacks on democracy
Political thriller author David Pepper briefly stepped out of fiction writing in 2021 to offer cautionary tale about a phenomenon in dozens of statehouses across the country, including Ohio. His nonfiction book, “Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from the Front Lines,” is a case study about the attack on...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
ocj.com
Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team
Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
columbusunderground.com
Old School Eats: York Steak House is a Meat-and-Potato Fueled Time Machine
The Columbus of the 1970s was very different from the metropolis of today. Our misplaced navel gazing and inferiority complex was even stronger then, in a city striving to be like Chicago, New York and/or LA. Columbus started the era progressively adding key elements to our world of today: the first mall, the first ATM, a critical paradigm shift in interactive cable television known as Qube, but beyond those advancements, our city was pushing the envelope in an even more important arena – food.
Nebraska Football: CJ Stroud could be key to a Huskers B1G West title
The Nebraska football team doesn’t play Ohio State next year. Because of that, it’s possible some Husker fans haven’t been paying attention to what’s going down in Columbus these days. In particular, they may not have been paying attention to the fact that CJ Stroud might stick around and forego the NFL Draft this year.
Ohio man searching for stolen car outside McDonalds dies from gunshot wound
Christopher Mateen was looking for his car near a fast food restaurant in Columbus, Ohio Saturday morning. Mateen, 43, was searching for his stolen car near a McDonalds in south Columbus when he was shot at around 9:20 a.m., according to abc6. He was taken to the Grant Medical Center,...
spectrumnews1.com
Mt. Sterling firefighter, 19, faces battle with rare cancer
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Logan Jester, 19, has always dreamed of being a firefighter. Last September, he made that dream a reality, joining Mt. Sterling's Tri-County Fire Department. “In the short time I’ve been here, people have been so kind to me," said Jester. What You Need To...
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Queer Columbus: Envisioning a better future for our city
The week before Christmas, I walked by Mary Catherine’s Antiques on High Street in the Short North. You know the one. It’s been there forever but rarely seems to be open. In the display window sat a painting of the Columbus skyline on a beautiful Autumn day: a train comes along the tracks; an airplane sits fat and prosperous in the sky; and a blonde family stands in the foreground to the West of the city. The painting is called “Columbus of the Future,” and was painted in the Depression era.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County
HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Ohio State
Rutgers improved to 13-5 today with a 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights were helped out by a host of players as it was a team effort. Following the game, head coach Steve Pikiell discussed the win and what it means for the team moving forward. “What...
UPDATE: At least 1 taken to hospital, 2 in custody after shooting in Xenia
XENIA — One person was taken to the hospital and two others were taken into custody after a shooting in Xenia Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2000 block of Alabama Drive to reports of an accidental shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found...
