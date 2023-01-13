Read full article on original website
Yellen sets surprise meeting with China's Liu in Switzerland
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Jan. 18 in Zurich, making a detour on her way to talks in Africa. The pair "will exchange views on macroeconomic developments and other economic issues," the Treasury Department said in a...
Europe needs to debate U.S. climate law, Eurogroup chief says
Europe should discuss new common instruments to counter the impact of the U.S.'s massive clean tech package and boost the bloc´s competitiveness, Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe said. "There is a need for a debate, a need to evaluate instruments like that and consider how they could be funded," Donohoe...
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
Basis trade is back in Japan's bond market as BOJ meeting nears
An arbitrage trade that rattled Japan's bond market last year looks to be back. The spread between the prices on Japanese 10-year debt and similar-maturity futures has swelled in recent weeks, providing room for so-called basis trades that try to take advantage of the difference. The gap widened as the Bank of Japan bought bonds to support prices in an effort stave off growing wagers that its yield-curve-control policy will end as soon as its meeting this week.
Nigeria may slow pace of rate hikes as inflation eases
Nigeria's inflation softened for the first time in 11 months in December, raising the chance that the central bank will slow the pace of interest rate hikes ahead of presidential elections next month. The inflation rate fell to 21.3% from 21.5% in November, according to data published on the National...
Oil's advance takes a breather
Oil fell for the first time in eight sessions as traders took stock of the outlook for worldwide demand, with China's reopening delivering a lift while other parts of the global economy slow. West Texas Intermediate fell below $79 a barrel after rallying more than 8% last week. China ditched...
Volkswagen sees China market accelerating after tough first quarter
Volkswagen AG expects a recovery in China's passenger car market growth this year once supply-chain stresses and a wave of Covid infections following the country's pandemic reopening ease. The world's biggest car market is set to grow between 4% and 5% this year to 23 million vehicles, said Ralf Brandstaetter,...
Brazilian retailer Americanas sinks deeper with accusation of fraud
Americanas shares sank further after the Brazilian retailer, whose main backers include billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, obtained a decision that paves the way for a potential bankruptcy filing, sparking a legal reaction from creditors that accuse the company of fraud. The Rio de Janeiro-based firm said on Friday a local...
ECB rates seen hitting peak of 3.25% before cut in July
The European Central Bank's battle with inflation may end within half a year as policymakers begin to reverse rate hikes as soon as July, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. The deposit rate will be raised to a peak of 3.25% - from its current level of 2% in three...
Anti-inflation protests spread across Venezuela as wages dwindle
Teachers marched through downtown Caracas on Monday, the latest in a growing number of protests by public sector workers demanding higher wages as they fall behind in an economy that has embraced the U.S. dollar. Hundreds of public school teachers were joined by nurses, pensioners and others who are paid...
API offers three pillars to strengthen already-strong energy industry
America’s energy industry is strong heading into 2023, with oil and natural gas production rising and emissions falling as natural gas increasingly replaces coal in generating electricity. “But the state could be stronger,” said Mike Sommers, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute, during the association’s...
European gas slumps to 16-month low on strong supply outlook
Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since September 2021 as the supply outlook got a boost with full stockpiles in China forcing buyers to send LNG cargoes to the continent. Benchmark futures fell as much as 15% on Monday, taking the decline so far this year...
