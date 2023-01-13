ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Off-duty officer with Salt Lake City Police arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — On December 30, 2022, Odgen Police arrested an individual driving under the influence who is an officer at the Salt lake City Police Department. The individual, Thomas Caygle, is 37 years old. An officer with Riverdale PD who assisted with the incident said Caygle crashed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
PROVO, UT
SLCPD investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs, one man dead

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs. Police say both hit-and-runs took place early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the first investigation began at 1:43 a.m. Police report learning of a 31-year-old male on the ground near 700 E....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SKID CONTROL: Trooper shows how to navigate slippery situations

UTAH COUNTY — It’s an all too common sight on the roads during bad winter weather — a driver losing control and skidding, or even spinning out. When in a skid, it is possible for a driver to regain control, but one driving expert maintains it’s best not to get into that situation in the first place by keeping speeds down when it’s snowing and icy outside.
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
Police ask for public’s help finding at-risk Millcreek woman, 19

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.
MILLCREEK, UT

