Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor; intersection closed at 3500 South
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty officer with Salt Lake City Police arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — On December 30, 2022, Odgen Police arrested an individual driving under the influence who is an officer at the Salt lake City Police Department. The individual, Thomas Caygle, is 37 years old. An officer with Riverdale PD who assisted with the incident said Caygle crashed...
Employee killed after van crashes into Tooele business
A woman was killed after she was pinned by a van that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
KUTV
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs, one man dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two unrelated hit-and-runs. Police say both hit-and-runs took place early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the first investigation began at 1:43 a.m. Police report learning of a 31-year-old male on the ground near 700 E....
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police cancel Silver Alert after learning 'more information' about the case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Friday in Salt Lake for an 84-year-old man. Authorities of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that further investigative efforts revealed additional information about this case which dismissed the need for community assistance. There...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
14-year-old boy pronounced dead after being hit by pickup truck in Summit County
A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by a truck Thursday evening, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
KSLTV
SKID CONTROL: Trooper shows how to navigate slippery situations
UTAH COUNTY — It’s an all too common sight on the roads during bad winter weather — a driver losing control and skidding, or even spinning out. When in a skid, it is possible for a driver to regain control, but one driving expert maintains it’s best not to get into that situation in the first place by keeping speeds down when it’s snowing and icy outside.
kjzz.com
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
KSLTV
Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police. According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks. They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he...
ksl.com
UDOT helicopter helps lower avalanche danger across Cottonwood canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — Lots of snow this winter means Utah Department of Transportation workers are having to do a lot of extra work in keeping the Cottonwood canyons safe from avalanche danger. On Thursday morning, there was a very brief closure of Big Cottonwood Canyon — a longer...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for public’s help finding at-risk Millcreek woman, 19
MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.
Comments / 0