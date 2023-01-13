BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Emily Olson (Sr., Delano) helped the Gusties to a perfect MIAC weekend, contributing on four of the Gusties five goals on Friday. Olson tallied three assists and a goal Friday night to give the Gusties a 5-2 win over Saint Benedict. With her three assists, Olson now has 12 on the season to pace the Gusties. Olson’s power play goal added to the Gusties’ national lead, which improved to 25 over the weekend. For her performance, Olson was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO