CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Sheriff says the county is making progress on their drug problem, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it. Jeff Grey released the drug arrest statistics for 2022. The sheriff's deputies served drug-related indictments to 74 different people, who faced a total of 210 felony drug violations. The majority of the drug offenses involved meth, but Grey says that fentanyl and heroin were found frequently. Of the people indicted, 54 were men and 20 were women. Grey says the 3 pronged approach of enforcement, treatment, and education seems to be making an impact on the county's drug problem.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO