ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family

The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
visithowardcounty.com

HoCo's Top Spots to Shop

Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement

After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Drag Queen Story Hour' has history of controversy nationwide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drag Queen Story Hour is a non-profit where kids can learn from LGBTQ+ stories and celebrate diversity. They have two chapters in Maryland, with one in Montgomery County and the other in Baltimore. Baltimore City’s Enoch Pratt Free Library is hosting a drag story hour this...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy