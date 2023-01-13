Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
Baltimore Guardian Angels honor homicide victims of 2022
The memorial banner displays the name of each person killed in 2022, along with details about how they died.
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Protesters rally against drag queen story hour at Baltimore library
Protesters and supporters clashed outside the Church on the Square in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday over the drag queen story hour hosted by the Canton branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Meghan McCorkell, a spokesperson for the library system, said the event hosted in association with the national Drag...
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Wbaltv.com
Reviving Baltimore's Red Line among top transportation priorities of Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Transportation is one of the new priorities this legislative session, which includes reviving Baltimore's Red Line. Reviving the Red Line -- a 14-mile, 19-station, east-west light rail option for Baltimore City -- is not only a priority, but a work in progress at the State House.
visithowardcounty.com
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
weaa.org
Today With Dr. Kaye: Martin Luther KIng Jr. Day, Baltimore’s MLK parade
Civil Rights leader Ben Jealous, Baltimore unity organization We Our Us, and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott join Dr. Kaye for the discussion.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement
After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
foxbaltimore.com
'Drag Queen Story Hour' has history of controversy nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drag Queen Story Hour is a non-profit where kids can learn from LGBTQ+ stories and celebrate diversity. They have two chapters in Maryland, with one in Montgomery County and the other in Baltimore. Baltimore City’s Enoch Pratt Free Library is hosting a drag story hour this...
Wbaltv.com
Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
Woman and dog shot in Anne Arundel County
According to Anne Arundel police, the woman was walking her dog when they were both shot in the leg.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
Comments / 0