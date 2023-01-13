ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Plastic surgeon, clinic, associates named in COVID vaccine card scheme

MIDVALE, Utah — A federal indictment unsealed this week in Utah names a Midvale plastic surgery clinic, a plastic surgeon, and his office manager, receptionist and neighbor in a scheme to defraud the government in a phony COVID vaccine card scheme. The charges name the Plastic Surgery Institute of...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kvnutalk

New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Family mourns the loss of teenage son hit by truck in Summit County

COALVILLE, Summit County — No matter how many writers Hallmark has in its sympathy division, it is still tough to put into words exactly how Briana Jones feels. “It is the little things,” Jones said. “It is hard to know how to reply to people when you’re going through something.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy