Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
kslnewsradio.com
Cache County inmate ‘walks away’ from work release program, police say
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who escaped from a jail work-release program on Monday. Authorities ask that anyone with information on 21-year-old Tayson Marroquin contact the sheriff’s office or 911. According to Cache County Lt. Doyle...
ksl.com
10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting
DENVER — A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on March 2, 2022, that Salt Lake police officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, along...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.
ABC 4
Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD Bike Squad wins annual NCAAP award
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP awarded the First Responder Award to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad. Led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, the Bike Squad aids several other police divisions. The award recognizes their outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.
kslnewsradio.com
Plastic surgeon, clinic, associates named in COVID vaccine card scheme
MIDVALE, Utah — A federal indictment unsealed this week in Utah names a Midvale plastic surgery clinic, a plastic surgeon, and his office manager, receptionist and neighbor in a scheme to defraud the government in a phony COVID vaccine card scheme. The charges name the Plastic Surgery Institute of...
Man arrested for allegedly strangling and threatening to kill girlfriend multiple times
A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
SLC police investigating third auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night in Salt Lake City in the third auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the city in 24 hours.
kvnutalk
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-use urban center core. The Salt Lake City Council set a public hearing date on the proposed rezone for Feb....
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
kslnewsradio.com
Family mourns the loss of teenage son hit by truck in Summit County
COALVILLE, Summit County — No matter how many writers Hallmark has in its sympathy division, it is still tough to put into words exactly how Briana Jones feels. “It is the little things,” Jones said. “It is hard to know how to reply to people when you’re going through something.”
Comments / 1