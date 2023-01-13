Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023
• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
q13fox.com
Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
canbyfirst.com
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek
A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
Deputies search Wood Village for suspect in multi-vehicle crash
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Friday night searching for a suspect in Wood Village.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
kptv.com
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Chronicle
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
The Washington State Patrol confirmed the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon. Johiadia Sealey, 26, was arrested following the crash, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax in an email. Sealey was uninjured in the crash. The crash occurred at...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek
Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
