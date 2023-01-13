ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

crystal piarrot
3d ago

Is that dude’s name really Brain, or has every one of the articles misspelled his name? 😂🧠

Reply(3)
8
WYFF4.com

1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Woman Who’s Body Was Found Last Week In Catawba County Was Arrested Last Year In Alexander County

A body found last week in Catawba County turns out to be a woman who was arrested following a vehicle chase last September in Alexander County. Last Thursday the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street . The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Hickory. The cause of King’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC
WLOS.com

Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says

CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
qcnews.com

Stanley traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman. On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.
STANLEY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested Overnight

Hickory Police arrested 23-year old Terrell Martese Williams of Hickory Thursday evening. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Williams was also cited on felony probation charges and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.
HICKORY, NC

