Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Medina County Park District to collaborate with Cathy’s House and the Hope Recovery Program
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District and Cathy’s House, a Medina-based nonprofit that provides housing for men who are recovering from substance abuse disorder, have signed a 10-year lease that will begin a unique collaborative partnership between the two organizations. In May 2022, the park district and...
It’s time to register for kindergarten in Avon Local Schools
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Local Schools will host a kindergarten information night for parents and guardians at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Avon Early Learning Center, 3075 Stoney Ridge Road in Avon. Any child who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 is eligible for admission to...
Bay Village mayor touts accomplishments of two city boys
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- City Council took actions at its Jan. 9 meeting to get a jump on decisions for 2023. But first, Mayor Paul Koomar shared news of two young boys in the community who have accomplished amazing achievements. Eight-year-old Huck Kurinsky and 5-year-old Wade Battershell have recently captured...
Bundle up and enjoy local shopping: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- This past weekend’s cold weather and a bit of snow did not deter folks from shopping in local stores. Mackenzie Knight and sister Bailey Ransom visited La Blanca Bridal Boutique at Grand Pacific Junction Sunday (Jan. 15) and left with a precious possession. “This is...
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Berea honors legacy of MLK Jr. at annual prayer breakfast
BEREA, Ohio -- A joyful noise emerged Jan. 16 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Berea to honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Inspirational music filled the sanctuary as those gathered shouted an “Amen!” or swayed in time to the rhythms. Keynote speaker...
West Shore Meals on Wheels celebrates 50th anniversary
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 1973, a group of churches got together to create a Meals on Wheels program on the west side. Nov. 20 of that year was the first board meeting, featuring all women -- energetic and strong leaders, women with a mission. The meals service would be...
cleveland19.com
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive. Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already...
Avon City Council has busy start to 2023
AVON, Ohio -- City Council had a full agenda at its Jan. 9 meeting, getting the year started by announcing an upcoming public hearing, making a number of appointments, and passing ordinances and a resolution. Included were the following appointments by Mayor Bryan Jensen:. · Reappointment of Ralph White for...
Avon Lake Schools shares five-year financial forecast
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake City Schools’ five-year financial forecast has been approved by the Board of Education. “The forecast is a conservative, yet realistic, picture of the district’s finances based on historical trends and current factors and will continue to be monitored, as the variables modeled can change,” said district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Avon Lake seeks citizen, project of the year nominations: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Now is your chance to recognize someone or a project that is making an impact on the Avon Lake community. Applications for the 2023 Avon Lake Community Council’s Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year are now being accepted. Both nominations are for individuals or groups that have shown significant involvement in and dedication to the community of Avon Lake, according to a press release.
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
Cuyahoga County will lose $23 million in monthly SNAP benefits in March when federal program ends
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The end of a pandemic-era program to expand federal food stamp benefits in March will mean the loss of an estimated $23 million in Cuyahoga County, or nearly half of all the benefits now being distributed locally under the SNAP program. County officials say 212,000 people,...
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President arrested for felony forgery
PARMA, Ohio -- Newly elected as Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President last week, Amanda Karpus was also arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 11) for felony forgery regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in September. “We are aware of an investigation into one of our members,” Parma City School...
