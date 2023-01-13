AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Now is your chance to recognize someone or a project that is making an impact on the Avon Lake community. Applications for the 2023 Avon Lake Community Council’s Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year are now being accepted. Both nominations are for individuals or groups that have shown significant involvement in and dedication to the community of Avon Lake, according to a press release.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO