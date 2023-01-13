ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Bay Village mayor touts accomplishments of two city boys

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- City Council took actions at its Jan. 9 meeting to get a jump on decisions for 2023. But first, Mayor Paul Koomar shared news of two young boys in the community who have accomplished amazing achievements. Eight-year-old Huck Kurinsky and 5-year-old Wade Battershell have recently captured...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon City Council has busy start to 2023

AVON, Ohio -- City Council had a full agenda at its Jan. 9 meeting, getting the year started by announcing an upcoming public hearing, making a number of appointments, and passing ordinances and a resolution. Included were the following appointments by Mayor Bryan Jensen:. · Reappointment of Ralph White for...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake Schools shares five-year financial forecast

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake City Schools’ five-year financial forecast has been approved by the Board of Education. “The forecast is a conservative, yet realistic, picture of the district’s finances based on historical trends and current factors and will continue to be monitored, as the variables modeled can change,” said district Treasurer Autumn Reed.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake seeks citizen, project of the year nominations: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Now is your chance to recognize someone or a project that is making an impact on the Avon Lake community. Applications for the 2023 Avon Lake Community Council’s Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year are now being accepted. Both nominations are for individuals or groups that have shown significant involvement in and dedication to the community of Avon Lake, according to a press release.
AVON LAKE, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
BROOK PARK, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy