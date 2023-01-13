ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it's easy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Post Register

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
TEMPE, AZ
Post Register

NFL playoffs: Saturday night thriller gets action started

The rest of the NFL playoffs have a lot to live up to after Saturday's display. San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy nailed his postseason debut, leading the 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Then, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a jaw-dropping 27-point comeback in a 31-30 stunner against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

