3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Post Register
Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it's easy...
Post Register
Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) — The ball went right to Sam Hubbard, and the defensive end took off down the field. All the way down the field in his hometown. On an unforgettable wild-card run.
Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Post Register
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
Post Register
Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
Post Register
Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
Post Register
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
Post Register
Garland scores 30 to push Cavaliers past Pelicans 113-103
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland has developed a knack for when it's time for him to take over a game. On Monday, it was pretty obvious.
Post Register
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Post Register
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new general manager
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season.
Post Register
NFL playoffs: Saturday night thriller gets action started
The rest of the NFL playoffs have a lot to live up to after Saturday's display. San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy nailed his postseason debut, leading the 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Then, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a jaw-dropping 27-point comeback in a 31-30 stunner against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.
