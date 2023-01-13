Evaluating Rafael Stone as the 2023 Trade Deadline Nears

On the two-year anniversary of Houston’s final James Harden trade agreement, The Lager Line’s Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves grade that trade and other key transactions throughout the three-year history of Rockets general manager Rafael Stone.

What does the past tell us about the future? With the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, our show explores the good and bad from the past three seasons. The months ahead could be a defining stretch for Stone’s tenure, as the rebuilding Rockets approach the 2023 trade deadline, NBA draft, free agency (with up to $60 million in salary cap room), and potential for a head coaching search.