Wrestling Weekly: WWE's crazy week that had nothing to do with wrestling

Vic & Les discuss the wild WWE corporate news week.

I am back with Les Thatcher for another edition of Wrestling Weekly -- a week that had more to do with the action outside the ring than inside it.

WWE announced they are up for sale, Stephanie McMahon resigned, a sale was rumored to be imminent, and then was walked back.

Yeah, a crazy week. We discuss that as well as FTR's future.

Thanks for listening and have a great weekend~!

Click Here To Listen