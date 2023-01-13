ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga

5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 4.8% to $0.07 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 983.8K shares, which is 20.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. BARK BARK...
Benzinga

Dividend Yields 101: How To Calculate And Use For Your Investment Strategy

Dividend yields can be a critical tool for long-term investors looking to hedge against downside risk or take advantage of upside potential. Investors can make better decisions and perhaps improve the profitability of their investment portfolio by learning how to calculate and use dividend yields. How To Calculate: Divide the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy