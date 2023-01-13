Read full article on original website
Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week. The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Turns Out To Be Water Leak Alarm
Iowa County authorities received a report of what was believed to be a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on East Church Street in Dodgeville Monday just after 9:30am . Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, and the Dodgeville Police Department all responded. Occupants of the residence were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. Upon investigation by Dodgeville Fire, it was determined the source of the alarm was a water leak alarm.
Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Proposed Development Agreement Include Traffic Improvements
Dubuque city officials are proposing an agreement to share the costs of making necessary traffic improvements near a planned $12 million project creating retail and office space. Under the proposed development agreement, the city and Switch Development LLC would each pay a portion of the estimated $610,000 in traffic improvements at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, including widening lanes, installing traffic signals, turning lanes and underground utilities and placing crosswalks and curb ramps. Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Development, said ground was broken on the project in November, and he plans to complete the building by the middle of 2024.
None injured, five displaced in fire at Sun Prairie apartment
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a fire Monday that displaced five people in two units. Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Schiller Street after a caller reported smelling smoke. The building was evacuated, and all people and pets were able to get...
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
Highland Schools Closed Due To Threat of Violence
Highland Community Schools were closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence. Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. District officials made the decision to put the safety of students and staff first.Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday evening. Both the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Highland police are investigating. Refsland said the possible threat was not from a student and not toward any students. Refsland anticipated classes will resume on Tuesday.
Domestic Disorderly Conduct Charge For Dodgeville Man
A man from Dodgeville was arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge Saturday night just after 10:30pm. Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence call that had occurred at a residence on County Road Y in Dodgeville Township. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to find the parties had been separated by a neighbor. Deputies made contact with the individuals that were involved and following an investigation, 23 year old Juan Navarro– Lopez of Dodgeville was arrested with domestic disorderly conduct. Navarro-Lopez was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the charge.
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
37th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days draws crowds in Prairie Du Sac
Prairie Du Sac, Wis. – People from all over Wisconsin headed to Prairie du Sac Saturday to get a glimpse of the bald eagles that call the area home for the winter. As a part of the 37th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days, members of Ferry Bluff Eagle Council treated visitors to a live birds of prey show, a short film about bald eagle rehabilitation, and an eagle-watching experience near the Wisconsin River.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to help protect Galena-area property
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will protect a 68-acre property near Galena through a conservation easement donated by the property’s owners. The property contains prairie, forests, streams and farm fields, along with an 1854 limestone farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An announcement notes that donors also contributed to a preservation easement to Landmarks Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that protects historic structures throughout the state. The easements remain with the deed of the property in perpetuity, even if its current owners sell it.
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds gathered in Madison today to remember and celebrate the life of the late Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen. Steffen was killed two weeks ago when she was struck by a car while walking her dogs along South Syene Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 3.
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
Trial of former Badger football player charged with double homicide begins Tuesday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial of Marcus Randle El is set to begin on Tuesday in Rock County after being delayed for months. Randle El is charged with double homicide for the murders of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester, who were found dead along the side of a road near the interstate in Janesville in February 2020.
Fundraising Begins To Purchase Bullet-Resistant Vest For K9 Thor
The Cuba City Police Department is fundraising to purchase a bullet-resistant vest for its new K-9, Thor. Thor went through training last year and was certified Dec. 28. He officially will join the force soon, where he will be used in narcotics cases, area searches and suspect pursuits. The department seeks to raise $2,480 in collaboration with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to purchase Thor a bullet-resistant vest. The vest protects dogs from stabbing, shrapnel and bullets, as well as barbed wire fences and other environmental hazards.
