I almost threw away my old lace napkins. They have rust stains on them. In order to cover the stains, I threw them in a pot of green dye and boiled them. The dye was not a success. The napkins all came out in slightly varying shades of green, and the rust stains, while less noticeable, were still there. I used them once and was self-conscious the whole time.

8 HOURS AGO