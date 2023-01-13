ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. William Randolph, 52, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Phillip Vance, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENT. A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 600...
HILLSBORO, OH
WRBI Radio

Woman injured in car vs. train accident

Osgood, IN — An Osgood woman was injured in a car vs. train accident Saturday evening. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue in Osgood around 6 pm determined that 67-year-old Diane F. Vest was traveling north on Sycamore when she entered the railroad crossing and drove into the path of an eastbound CSX train.
OSGOOD, IN
Times Gazette

GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Mark Clyburn, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for driving in marked lanes. James Covert, 32, Lynchburg, was arrested for domestic menacing and criminal damaging. Gary William Taylor, 56, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
GREENFIELD, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab. It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton home then flees

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton house Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. where a car hit a home, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. The suspect allegedly crashed...
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...

