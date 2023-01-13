Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. William Randolph, 52, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Phillip Vance, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENT. A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 600...
WRBI Radio
Woman injured in car vs. train accident
Osgood, IN — An Osgood woman was injured in a car vs. train accident Saturday evening. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue in Osgood around 6 pm determined that 67-year-old Diane F. Vest was traveling north on Sycamore when she entered the railroad crossing and drove into the path of an eastbound CSX train.
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Mark Clyburn, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued a citation for driving in marked lanes. James Covert, 32, Lynchburg, was arrested for domestic menacing and criminal damaging. Gary William Taylor, 56, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
3-car crash closes part of major Liberty Twp. road
A portion of Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township is closed Saturday evening after an accident involving three cars.
WKRC
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a two-car crash outside Mt. Orab. It happened Thursday around 5:35 p.m. on OH-32 at Stieman Road in Washington Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Claude Wright, of Amelia, was driving in a 1997...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
3 people seriously injured in early morning multi-vehicle Roselawn crash
Police believe excessive speed and impairment are factors that caused a crash along Summit Road in Roselawn early Saturday morning.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
Fox 19
Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning. Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Woman killed in Price Hill crash
Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed and another individual injured in automobile crash on Covedale Avenue on Friday.
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
Car crashes into Dayton home then flees
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton house Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. where a car hit a home, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. The suspect allegedly crashed...
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...
911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man
DAYTON — 911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking. Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after...
Lanes reopen after semi rollover crash on I-71 SB in Clinton County
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Volvo semi-truck operated by a 42-year-old man traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple trees, and overturned.
UPDATE: I-71 reopens after rollover semi-truck crash overnight in Clinton Co.
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that lanes have now reopened on I-71 southbound near mile marker 55 following a crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a single rollover semi-truck crash on Interstate 71 in Clinton County near the Greene County line.
2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton
DAYTON — 33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department. So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in...
