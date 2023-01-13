ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Trio of LCSC Warrior Athletes Earn Conference Weekly Honors

LEWISTON - Three Lewis-Clark State Warrior student-athletes have earned Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors for their performances during competitions held during the week of January 9-15, 2023. Callie Stevens earned her second nod as the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, while London Kirk and Jaycob Atencio swept the CCC men’s track and field honors.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Chaney Drops Career-High in Tight Battle with Southern Oregon Raiders

LEWISTON - LC State Men's Basketball battled with Southern Oregon for all 40 minutes of Saturday's contest, but were edged 85-81. The Warriors saw performances from freshmen John Lustig (14 points) and Erick Chaney (17 points), as well as a double-double by Keegan Crosby (14 points, 11 rebounds). Each tallied career-highs in various categories.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sweet Revenge - No.10 Warrior Women take Rematch with No.23 Southern Oregon

LEWISTON - The No. 10 Warrior women avenged last season's loss to No. 23 Southern Oregon in the Cascade Conference tournament title game with a 54-48 victory on Saturday. Callie Stevens scored a team-high 20 points for the second night in a row with a 4-for-7 night from behind the 3-point line.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

No. 10 Warrior Women Take Down OIT with Barrage of 3-Pointers

LEWISTON - The No. 10 Warrior women made it rain from 3-point range with 13 triples in Friday's victory over Oregon Tech. LC State Women's Basketball, led by five 3s each from Callie Stevens and Hannah Broyles, defeated the Owls 79-64 to stay perfect in Cascade Conference play. With the...
LEWISTON, ID
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
COLFAX, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
MOSCOW, ID

