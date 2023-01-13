ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Accenture Exec Says Future of Crypto Self Custody Will Be Portability

IT services and consulting firm Accenture is leaning heavily on the potential of Web 3, according to David Treat, senior managing director at the company. Joining CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" from the World Economic...
The SEC Sues Gemini/Genesis as SBF Starts a Blog

On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW looks at the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Gemini and Genesis involving the Gemini Earn program. He also sums up the recent developments around FTX, including $5 billion of recovered funds and Sam Bankman-Fried's new Substack.
DeFi Protocol Sushi Lays Out 2023 Plans With Focus on DEX and User Experience

Popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi's CEO laid out the protocol's 2023 roadmap with focus on user experience and said Sushi will release its decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator in the first quarter. The protocol will...
