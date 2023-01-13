ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dot Esports’ LCK Spring Split 2023 power rankings

After one of the most hectic League of Legends offseasons in recent memory, the LCK is set to have an explosive start that will keep fans tied to their screens. With the return of some of the best individual Korean talents from abroad, the level of the LCK competition will be going up a notch compared to last year.
Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League

The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
TSM eliminate Sentinels from Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, but both rosters show promise

One of the first high-profile VALORANT invitational tournaments of 2023 is nearing its conclusion, and the grand finals match-up has been decided, with two tier-two teams ready to face off for the title at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. Today, franchised North American team Sentinels were knocked out of the...
‘Every mistake, a lesson’: The answer to today’s League of Legends mystery champion

With the launch of the 2023 ranked season in League of Legends, Riot Games introduced a new set of missions. These event tasks were added to the game in celebration of the beginning of the ranked season. Since Jan. 10, a new mission has been added to League every day, and its goal is to have a player play a game with a certain champion on their team.
EG takes advantage of 3-squad setup by promoting on-the-rise AWPer to top roster

Evil Geniuses has been on a spending spree through North America’s lower-tier CS:GO scene. The squad has bolstered its ranks with a hierarchy of different teams under the presumption the strongest players from lower teams would progress to their main roster. After six months with only one permanent player...
Both mid-season Apex events have beaten season launch’s player highs for first time ever

Apex Legends’ concurrent player base has been steadily growing since 2021 and it’s starting to break a few of its own records along the way. The battle royal title is a fast-paced, action-packed, joyride players flock to, even years after the hype has settled. Apex likes to reward its player base with a ton of different events that celebrate skin collecting, the holidays, and limited-time modes players can have a crack at. These events draw in players left, right, and center and it’s clearly a winning strategy.
YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role. The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.
S1mple sets historic CS:GO record in HLTV rankings

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is widely recognized as the greatest CS:GO player of all time. To add to his long list of accolades, he set yet another impressive milestone over the weekend. The Ukrainian received first place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022, beating players like Mathieu “ZywOo”...
Huni finds new home in the LCK for 2023 after retiring from League pro play

A familiar face will join the Korean casting and analyst desk for the 2023 LCK season. Former TSM top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has become an analyst for Riot Games and is confirmed to be appearing on the LCK broadcast this season after an announcement video was shared by the LCK Global Youtube channel.
Ruler snags flashy pentakill in first career LPL game with JDG

In his first career match in the LPL, longtime League of Legends pro and reigning LCK MVP Ruler grabbed a pentakill to kick off the 2023 season. The penta was the seventh of Ruler’s career, which is among the most out of all active League players. Ruler’s pentakill today...
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’

Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them

After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2 among other AD changes

After joining the Summoner’s Rift team at Riot Games, former shoutcaster-turned-game designer David “Phreak” Turley has revealed a handful of different changes headed to League of Legends‘ second update of the year, Patch 13.2. The 35-year-old unveiled sweeping mana buffs for 12 marksmen in the next...

