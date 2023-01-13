Read full article on original website
Dot Esports’ LCK Spring Split 2023 power rankings
After one of the most hectic League of Legends offseasons in recent memory, the LCK is set to have an explosive start that will keep fans tied to their screens. With the return of some of the best individual Korean talents from abroad, the level of the LCK competition will be going up a notch compared to last year.
Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League
The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
TSM eliminate Sentinels from Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, but both rosters show promise
One of the first high-profile VALORANT invitational tournaments of 2023 is nearing its conclusion, and the grand finals match-up has been decided, with two tier-two teams ready to face off for the title at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. Today, franchised North American team Sentinels were knocked out of the...
Tier Who? The Guard take down Sentinels, T1 on way to Ludwig x Tarik Invitational grand final
The upper bracket of the Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational concluded with a thrill despite time concerns that forced the upper bracket final to be played out as a best-of-one. The final BO1 of the day took place on Split, a controversial map that only made its return to the...
Nisha is in red-hot form for Team Liquid, but one rival Dota 2 mid laner ‘owns’ him every scrim
Team Liquid started the Dota 2 season with a bang, dominating TI11 winners Tundra Esports and Team Secret, and their new marquee signing Michał “Nisha” Jankowski is a big part of that. Nisha was already considered to be one of the best Dota 2 players due to his prowess at Team Secret, but he’s stepped it up at Liquid with insane plays.
‘Every mistake, a lesson’: The answer to today’s League of Legends mystery champion
With the launch of the 2023 ranked season in League of Legends, Riot Games introduced a new set of missions. These event tasks were added to the game in celebration of the beginning of the ranked season. Since Jan. 10, a new mission has been added to League every day, and its goal is to have a player play a game with a certain champion on their team.
A new Halo Infinite event drops tomorrow, and its rewards are full of classic Reach armor
Season three of Halo Infinite is on the horizon. With less than two months remaining, the final event of the winter update—Joint Fire—is scheduled to drop tomorrow, with developer 343 Industries releasing a new trailer that showcases both the classic and new cosmetics that will be available as rewards.
EG takes advantage of 3-squad setup by promoting on-the-rise AWPer to top roster
Evil Geniuses has been on a spending spree through North America’s lower-tier CS:GO scene. The squad has bolstered its ranks with a hierarchy of different teams under the presumption the strongest players from lower teams would progress to their main roster. After six months with only one permanent player...
Both mid-season Apex events have beaten season launch’s player highs for first time ever
Apex Legends’ concurrent player base has been steadily growing since 2021 and it’s starting to break a few of its own records along the way. The battle royal title is a fast-paced, action-packed, joyride players flock to, even years after the hype has settled. Apex likes to reward its player base with a ton of different events that celebrate skin collecting, the holidays, and limited-time modes players can have a crack at. These events draw in players left, right, and center and it’s clearly a winning strategy.
YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role. The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.
S1mple sets historic CS:GO record in HLTV rankings
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is widely recognized as the greatest CS:GO player of all time. To add to his long list of accolades, he set yet another impressive milestone over the weekend. The Ukrainian received first place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022, beating players like Mathieu “ZywOo”...
‘Average’ Apex Legends players believe the game has become impossible for new players
With Apex Legends coming up on its fourth anniversary, it seems like basically everybody has played the battle royale before. But the fact is that new players are still filtering in, and some of them are finding it quite difficult to enjoy due to the skill ceiling. The complaints from...
Huni finds new home in the LCK for 2023 after retiring from League pro play
A familiar face will join the Korean casting and analyst desk for the 2023 LCK season. Former TSM top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has become an analyst for Riot Games and is confirmed to be appearing on the LCK broadcast this season after an announcement video was shared by the LCK Global Youtube channel.
Ruler snags flashy pentakill in first career LPL game with JDG
In his first career match in the LPL, longtime League of Legends pro and reigning LCK MVP Ruler grabbed a pentakill to kick off the 2023 season. The penta was the seventh of Ruler’s career, which is among the most out of all active League players. Ruler’s pentakill today...
VALORANT pros are still suffering from ‘trolls’ in ranked matches weeks after crypto-betting allegations
Former Fortnite professional player turned VALORANT player Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is the latest pro to complain about the current state of competitive matches in Riot Games’ FPS. One German professional player said on Twitter that random players ZZZ Aphun#laura and S1 Shakie#666 trolled one of his competitive...
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’
Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them
After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
‘He’s back’: TenZ and Sentinels make a statement against TSM at Ludwig x Tarik VALORANT Invitational
Following an offseason in which Sentinels made a massive overhaul to their VALORANT roster and structure, the team’s official 2023 debut against TSM resulted in a decisive victory over TSM at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, led by none other than their foundational star. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the long-time...
Marksmen getting big mana buffs in League Patch 13.2 among other AD changes
After joining the Summoner’s Rift team at Riot Games, former shoutcaster-turned-game designer David “Phreak” Turley has revealed a handful of different changes headed to League of Legends‘ second update of the year, Patch 13.2. The 35-year-old unveiled sweeping mana buffs for 12 marksmen in the next...
