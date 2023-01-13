Apex Legends’ concurrent player base has been steadily growing since 2021 and it’s starting to break a few of its own records along the way. The battle royal title is a fast-paced, action-packed, joyride players flock to, even years after the hype has settled. Apex likes to reward its player base with a ton of different events that celebrate skin collecting, the holidays, and limited-time modes players can have a crack at. These events draw in players left, right, and center and it’s clearly a winning strategy.

23 HOURS AGO