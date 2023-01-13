It has been a week since the beginning of the 2023 LPL Spring Split and League of Legends pros are already shaping up the meta for this year. In the 19 matches that have been played so far, Lucian and Ryze have stood out in the drafting phase with 100 percent pick-ban rates, according to stats site Lol.fandom. It shows that LPL teams have full confidence in these two champions and are willing to either snatch them up for their players or prevent the enemy from getting them.

13 HOURS AGO