The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
OL Jake Guarnera Talks Latest Gators Visit, QB DJ Lagway: 'Very Appealing'
Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera has emerged as an early recruit of interest for the Florida Gators in the class of 2024.
Florida offensive line taking shape as offseason carries on
After an immensely successful inaugural season in Gainesville, co-offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton were thrown into a rather precarious situation. In addition to the anticipated departures of Florida starting linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Richard Gouraige, who declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, starters Michael Tarquin and Ethan White entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving the program with just one returning starter on its offensive front, center Kingsley Eguakun.
Former Florida defensive back Jordan Young transfers to Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield and the new coaching staff at Cincinnati are continuing to work the transfer portal as the Bearcats have landed a commitment from Florida defensive back transfer Jordan Young. Young, a Tampa (Fla.) Gaither standout, appeared in ten games for the Gators this past season and finished with ten...
Breaking: Gators land transfer commitment from former Alabama OT Damieon George
The Florida Gators have wanted to address the offensive tackle position, with bodies ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season later this fall. Over the course of the weekend the Florida staff hosted Alabama offensive line transfer Damieon George. As a high school recruit George never visited Florida's campus, but clearly that changed when it came time for his second recruitment as a transfer. The Gators staff did a great job with the massive Texas native, and following his time in Gainesville, he pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his staff.
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half
The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators toppled by No. 8 Longhorns in season opener
Florida men’s tennis started the season winning its first serve. However, the Gators couldn’t maintain the success and fell to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in their season opener. The No. 13 Florida Gators (0-1) lost to the Longhorns (1-0) 5-2 Sunday in the Alfred A. Ring Complex....
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo pass their physical vs. Celtics
Historically, the rivalry between The Villages and Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on the hardwood is often decided by physicality and toughness. That much held true Friday night inside of a packed VHS Athletic Center, where the Buffalo imposed their will — particularly in the second half — to roll to a 76-49 victory over the visiting Celtics.
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
alachuachronicle.com
Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston earns split with Newberry
A near-capacity crowd was on hand to see two of the top boys basketball teams in the state go head-to-head on Friday night in Levy County. That action was intense early between rivals Newberry and Williston, and after a slow start the host Red Devils pulled away for a 67-53 win.
Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
fsunews.com
Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later
This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Independent Florida Alligator
MusicGNV announces lineups for next 3 Live & Local concerts
Bo Diddley Plaza, named for a locally connected music legend, will provide a stage for dozens of local musicians to make a name for themselves in the next three months. MusicGNV, a program by the storytelling-focused nonprofit Self Narrate, announced its lineups Monday for the next three shows in its Live & Local concert series.
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
