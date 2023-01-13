The Florida Gators have wanted to address the offensive tackle position, with bodies ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season later this fall. Over the course of the weekend the Florida staff hosted Alabama offensive line transfer Damieon George. As a high school recruit George never visited Florida's campus, but clearly that changed when it came time for his second recruitment as a transfer. The Gators staff did a great job with the massive Texas native, and following his time in Gainesville, he pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his staff.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO