Woman Paints Staircase Black and It Gives off Wednesday Addams Vibes

“I see the world as a place that must be endured, and my personal philosophy is kill or be killed.” If you know this quote chances are you have immersed yourself in binge watching the new Addams Family spin off “Wednesday '' that made its debut on Netflix in the fall of 2022.

Wednesday, played by Jenna Oretga, is portrayed as a dark yet charming investigator who stole the hearts of… well everyone.. and her love for black is infectious. TikToker and interior design lover @katherineannsm posted a wonderful staircase transformation video to her page, and it's something both Wednesday and her trusty companion Thing would approve of.

The woman says it best if you don't like something, paint it black…”.

Her previously unnatural stained wooden stair case- almost an orange hue to it- with a white rail rod railing gets the makeover it so desperately needs. She paints all the wooden steps, rail rods, and hand rail a dark deep jet black. One might say a color that matches the soul of Wednesday .

The staircase is beautiful, it gave it the gothic, witchy, and a touch of modern vibe that it was crying for. All it's missing is Wednesday walking down in her dance gown and Thing sliding down the handrail.

