Las Vegas, NV

Look: Derek Carr Gave Raiders Teammates Lavish Parting Gift

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

While Derek Carr remains officially on the Las Vegas Raiders roster, his time with the team is effectively over.

Carr posted a farewell message to the franchise he quarterbacked for nine seasons on social media Thursday after reports emerged that the Raiders had begun the process of trying to trade him.

But before he left Las Vegas, Carr gave a very generous gift to two of his star teammates.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carr had custom diamond pendants made for wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby. The pendants, in silver and black, depict the two stars' jersey numbers, 17 and 98.

Crosby is one of Carr's longest-tenured teammates with the Raiders, having spent the past four seasons with the franchise. He's been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

Adams, on the other hand, spent just one season in Las Vegas, but Carr was pivotal in getting him there after Adams asked for a trade from the Green Bay Packers last year. The two played together in college at Fresno State.

Adams has since declared that he plans to remain with the Raiders regardless of Carr's future.

The move is a classy gesture from Carr, who has long been regarded as a team player.

Carr started 142 games across his nine seasons with the Raiders and set franchise records for career passing yards and touchdowns. He led the team to the postseason twice, its only two playoff berths since 2002.

Head coach Josh McDaniels made the decision to move on from Carr after his numbers dipped this season. His completion percentage of 60.4 represented his lowest mark since his rookie campaign, and his 14 interceptions tied a career high. McDaniels benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the season.

Carr's departure truly marks the end of an era for the Raiders. But at least Adams and Crosby will have some bling to remember him by.

Vick Lagina
3d ago

Class act Carr. Still doesn’t mean he can take a team to the promise land. Look, die hard Raider fans have stuck with this team throughout the years. Paying for the sins of bad ownership, leadership, coaching and attitudes. If Carr goes somewhere and wins a Super Bowl that is the football gods saying more about the raider organization than Carr. McDaniels and Davis better be playoff contenders starting today for the foreseeable future. Just Win Baby

