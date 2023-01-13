Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Epically Confirms Meryl Streep Is Joining Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!. Welcome to the Arconia, Meryl Streep. The Oscar winner has officially joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season three, Selena Gomez confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video that included co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and James Marsden Reveal If They'd Check Into The White Lotus for Season 3
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3. And the award for most sought-after TV series of the year goes to... The HBO series has quickly established itself as appointment television with both critics and fans alike—but it's also a certified hit amongst actors. Just...
Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Head to the Airport After Celebrating His 33rd Birthday
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks. Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are ready for take off. The couple—who've been romantically linked since December 2019—were photographed on Dec. 16 in Sydney, Australia as they strolled through an airport. Liam and Gabriella kept their appearance low-key,...
Channing Tatum Reveals If His and Sandra Bullock's Daughters Still Have "Beef" After School Feud
Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters are putting their past behind them. Nearly a year after the Oscar winner hilariously revealed that her daughter Laila, 11, got into an "altercation," with the Magic Mike star's 9-year-old daughter Everly when they were in preschool, Channing shared an update on girls' current dynamic.
Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"
Channing Tatum is taking a step up back and reflecting on his former relationship with Jenna Dewan. "We fought for it for a really long time," the Magic Mike star, 42, told Vanity Fair for its...
Olivia Wilde Vows to Make Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream of Playing a Dolphin Come True
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3. After Jennifer Coolidge said at the 2023 Golden Globes that she's always wanted to play a dolphin, director Olivia Wilde is looking to make that wish come true. Sharing a clip of the now-viral moment, Olivia wrote on her Instagram...
Dax Shepard Reveals the “Only” Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous
Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Dax Shepard's latest confession has us frozen for more. The Parenthood alum told Anna Kendrick that, in the 15 years he's known his wife Kristen Bell, Anna has been the only person to make her jealous. "She has...
Could Jennifer Coolidge Return for The White Lotus Season 3? She Says...
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3. Have The White Lotus fans really seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya?. After her character met a grim fate on the show's season two finale, Jennifer—who recently scored a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Tanya on the HBO series—weighed in on whether she thinks show creator Mike White will bring Tanya back from the dead for season three.
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Had an Alright, Alright, Alright 10th Birthday: See the Cute Pic
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. It's time to Sing to the birthday boy. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their son Livingston's 10th birthday with a simple party back on Dec. 28, Camila shared on Instagram Jan. 15. Revealing that Livingston is quite...
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Channels Morticia Addams in Sexy All-Black Look
Jenna Ortega is taking a style cue from the Addams Family matriarch. The Wednesday actress, who plays the title character on the hit Netflix show, channeled Morticia Addams instead with a sexy all-black look during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Saint Laurent Menswear fall/winter 2023 show on Jan. 17, Jenna dressed to kill in a sleek YSL gown.
Bella Ramsey Weighs in on a Possible The Last of Us Season 2
Bella Ramsey is ready to take another bite out of The Last of Us. HBO's adaptation of the video game series had a successful debut on Jan. 15, as 4.7 million viewers tuned into the dystopian drama...
The Price of Glee: 6 Tragic Takeaways and Biggest Bombshells
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Here's what you missed on The Price of Glee. According to Investigation Discovery's new three-part docuseries that premiered Jan. 16, the cast and crew of Ryan Murphy's Glee paid the ultimate price to achieve fame in the 2010s.
Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" One Below Deck crew member's voyage is getting cut short. After multiple warnings about her work ethic and an explosive fight with fellow stew Alissa Humber, season 10 stew Camille Lamb was fired by interim Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode.
Netflix Reveals Its Perfect Match Cast—With Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and More Stars
"In this game of love, they'll play by their own rules." So reads the tagline for Netflix's next venture into reality television—only this time, you may recognize a few faces. That's because stars from nine different Netflix reality TV shows are about to meet their matches on Perfect Match.
Giddy Up and Check Out the First Trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife
A group of farmers are ready to say "yee haw" to love. Fox introduced real-life ranchers Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton as the stars of their new dating series, aptly titled Farmer Wants a Wife, Jan. 17. The new unscripted show, out March 8, will follow the foursome as they try to find love among a group of women who've chosen to trade in dating apps and city life for an adventure in the heartland.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Trailer Dives Deep Into a Notorious True Crime Fascination
The twisted tale of the Murdaugh family is something out of a Southern gothic novel. In this exclusive look at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, premiering Feb. 22, those most closely involved attempt to make sense of the years of dishonesty, misdeeds and misfortune that followed around a powerful family—and forever changed a small town in the process.
Kevin Jonas Recalls "Really Bad" Moment His Ring for Danielle Got Stuck in Pocket During 2009 Proposal
Kevin Jonas is only human. The Jonas Brothers musician recently looked back at his proposal to wife Danielle Jonas back in 2009 and admitted that when he popped the question, it didn't go as seamless as he had hoped. "I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket in my...
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Reunite at Airport After Their Recent Splits
Watch: Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce. Sean Penn and Robin Wright who were married from 1996 to 2010, were photographed together for the first time in years, at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend. Penn wore cargo pants, boots and a jacket and carried a backpack...
How the Premiere of The Last of Us Differed From the Video Game
The apocalypse has finally arrived. On Jan. 15, The Last of Us premiered on HBO, an adaptation of the wildly popular and beloved video game franchise. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, a...
