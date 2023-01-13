ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum Reveals If His and Sandra Bullock's Daughters Still Have "Beef" After School Feud

Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters are putting their past behind them. Nearly a year after the Oscar winner hilariously revealed that her daughter Laila, 11, got into an "altercation," with the Magic Mike star's 9-year-old daughter Everly when they were in preschool, Channing shared an update on girls' current dynamic.
Could Jennifer Coolidge Return for The White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3. Have The White Lotus fans really seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya?. After her character met a grim fate on the show's season two finale, Jennifer—who recently scored a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Tanya on the HBO series—weighed in on whether she thinks show creator Mike White will bring Tanya back from the dead for season three.
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards

Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Channels Morticia Addams in Sexy All-Black Look

Jenna Ortega is taking a style cue from the Addams Family matriarch. The Wednesday actress, who plays the title character on the hit Netflix show, channeled Morticia Addams instead with a sexy all-black look during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Saint Laurent Menswear fall/winter 2023 show on Jan. 17, Jenna dressed to kill in a sleek YSL gown.
The Price of Glee: 6 Tragic Takeaways and Biggest Bombshells

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Here's what you missed on The Price of Glee. According to Investigation Discovery's new three-part docuseries that premiered Jan. 16, the cast and crew of Ryan Murphy's Glee paid the ultimate price to achieve fame in the 2010s.
Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member

Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" One Below Deck crew member's voyage is getting cut short. After multiple warnings about her work ethic and an explosive fight with fellow stew Alissa Humber, season 10 stew Camille Lamb was fired by interim Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode.
Giddy Up and Check Out the First Trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife

A group of farmers are ready to say "yee haw" to love. Fox introduced real-life ranchers Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton as the stars of their new dating series, aptly titled Farmer Wants a Wife, Jan. 17. The new unscripted show, out March 8, will follow the foursome as they try to find love among a group of women who've chosen to trade in dating apps and city life for an adventure in the heartland.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Trailer Dives Deep Into a Notorious True Crime Fascination

The twisted tale of the Murdaugh family is something out of a Southern gothic novel. In this exclusive look at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, premiering Feb. 22, those most closely involved attempt to make sense of the years of dishonesty, misdeeds and misfortune that followed around a powerful family—and forever changed a small town in the process.
