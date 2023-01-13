A group of farmers are ready to say "yee haw" to love. Fox introduced real-life ranchers Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton as the stars of their new dating series, aptly titled Farmer Wants a Wife, Jan. 17. The new unscripted show, out March 8, will follow the foursome as they try to find love among a group of women who've chosen to trade in dating apps and city life for an adventure in the heartland.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO