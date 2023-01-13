ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 1/16/23

The 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up even as the transfer portal remains in full swing for the upcoming season. With that said, here are the latest Hokies' recruiting notes. 4* WR Keylen Adams. Four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Green Run HS in Virginia Beach is one...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Inside Virginia Tech Basketball's Current Offensive Issues Amidst Five-Game Losing Streak

Losers of their last five ACC contests, Virginia Tech men’s basketball is reeling and in search of answers. Some might point to last year’s squad as evidence that a turnaround is possible as the 2021-22 Hokies climbed their way out of a 2-7 ACC play hole to claim their first ever ACC Tournament championship in Brooklyn all without having to play in the opening round.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Takeaways From #13 Virginia Tech's 81-79 Win Over Louisville

Prior to Thursday night, Virginia Tech hadn't beaten Louisville in women's basketball since 1995, but that changed this evening as the Hokies won a thriller over the Cardinals 81-79 to improve to 14-3 on the season including 4-3 in ACC play. So how did the Hokies get it done and...
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Easter’s 70-foot buzzer beater highlights Carroll win

Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin cuts through a pair of Alleghany defenders en route to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points Friday in the Cavaliers’ 64-21 win. Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee tries to corral one of her game-high seven steals on Friday against Alleghany. Hagee also scored 10 points.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board

LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
PRINCETON, WV
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Hundreds expected to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day

LEXINGTON, Va. – Hundreds are set to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day. The 24th annual celebration recognizes Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, who are both buried in Lexington. Events began Friday with a symposium of speakers and historians. The official...
LEXINGTON, VA
btw21.com

Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire at Salem business early this morning

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA
WVNT-TV

Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy