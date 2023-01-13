Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 1/16/23
The 2024 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up even as the transfer portal remains in full swing for the upcoming season. With that said, here are the latest Hokies' recruiting notes. 4* WR Keylen Adams. Four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Green Run HS in Virginia Beach is one...
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech Basketball's Current Offensive Issues Amidst Five-Game Losing Streak
Losers of their last five ACC contests, Virginia Tech men’s basketball is reeling and in search of answers. Some might point to last year’s squad as evidence that a turnaround is possible as the 2021-22 Hokies climbed their way out of a 2-7 ACC play hole to claim their first ever ACC Tournament championship in Brooklyn all without having to play in the opening round.
techlunchpail.com
Caleb Henson Leads #9 Virginia Tech to 23-11 Victory Over #22 Appalachian State
Caleb Henson has beaten some impressive competition that brought him to the verge of the top 10 at #11 in the 149-pound weight class. Friday night presented an opportunity for him to show that he should be ranked in the top 10 when he took on #8 Jonathan Millner, a two-time All-American and four-time SoCon champion.
techlunchpail.com
Three Takeaways From #13 Virginia Tech's 81-79 Win Over Louisville
Prior to Thursday night, Virginia Tech hadn't beaten Louisville in women's basketball since 1995, but that changed this evening as the Hokies won a thriller over the Cardinals 81-79 to improve to 14-3 on the season including 4-3 in ACC play. So how did the Hokies get it done and...
thecarrollnews.com
Easter’s 70-foot buzzer beater highlights Carroll win
Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin cuts through a pair of Alleghany defenders en route to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points Friday in the Cavaliers’ 64-21 win. Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee tries to corral one of her game-high seven steals on Friday against Alleghany. Hagee also scored 10 points.
Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board
LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
wvtf.org
Blacksburg’s housing shortage spurs debate over density and affordable housing
Nestled in the New River Valley, the small town of Blacksburg is growing, and many who work in town can’t afford to live there. And while most people agree more affordable housing is needed, residents remain divided when it comes to how, and where, to put developments. Despite increased...
Oscar Smith and Norview pick up high school basketball wins on Friday night
The Tigers were hosting Indian River while the Pilots hosted Lake Taylor.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
WSLS
Hundreds expected to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day
LEXINGTON, Va. – Hundreds are set to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day. The 24th annual celebration recognizes Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, who are both buried in Lexington. Events began Friday with a symposium of speakers and historians. The official...
WSET
Two rounds of rain expected in Central VA as temperatures warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two rounds of rain will come in this week. One of them brings a chance for storms with it. The first round of rain comes in early Tuesday morning, beginning around 1 a.m. and clearing by noon on Tuesday. This will not be heavy rain...
btw21.com
Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
WDBJ7.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
