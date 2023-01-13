Read full article on original website
Related
Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo
UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Police: Dallas Zoo enclosure of escaped clouded leopard was "intentionally" cut
The Dallas Zoo enclosure of a clouded leopard who went missing Friday — and was later found — was "intentionally" cut, police say, and they are investigating whether a monkey enclosure at the zoo was also tampered with as well. The clouded leopard, named Nova, got out of her enclosure Friday morning, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was safely secured near her habitat early Friday evening, the zoo said. Dallas police told CBS News in a statement Saturday evening that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing...
After hours of being missing, a clouded leopard was located at the Dallas Zoo.
The clouded leopard that went missing from her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo has been located and secured, according to zoo authorities. According to the zoo's social media accounts, the leopard, called Nova, was seen near her habitat late on Friday afternoon, and the staff was able to safely confine her by 5:15 p.m. local time.
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?
If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Big White Buck Caught Fighting On Camera In A Wild Rut Battle
What are the odds? I can tell you not very high. White deer are a very uncommon treat that nature has to offer us all. There is just something friggin’ cool about seeing an animal that has a genetic difference from the rest. White deer, also known as “ghost deer” or “spirit deer” are not truly albino. They have a genetic condition known as leucism, which causes a loss of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes. This results in […] The post Big White Buck Caught Fighting On Camera In A Wild Rut Battle first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster… Then Do the Unthinkable
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster... Then Do the Unthinkable. The term ‘river monster’ is used a lot but this particular creature truly lives up the description. Not only is she huge, but she also looks like an animal from prehistoric times. Here we join an enthusiastic fisherman, and his guide Ceelow the hooker, fishing in the Trinity River at Dallas, Texas with a huge fish head as bait and with hooks pointing in opposite directions. They cast the bait and it lands in the water with a resounding splash! Their aim is to catch flathead catfish but something much bigger makes an appearance!
Criminal investigation opened after 2nd fence cut at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk
Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk. As terrifying as grizzly bears can be, their sheer strength and power are awe-inspiring. For being such large animals, they move incredibly fast. In this video, you get a clear view of the distance a grizzly can travel while hunting. These are opportunistic creatures, and during seasons when elk are born, they look in their hiding spots, usually in the sagebrush.
Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers
The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12."The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This ‘Real Life Hawkeye’ Nail Two Rattlesnakes With a Single Arrow
Watch This 'Real Life Hawkeye' Nail Two Rattlesnakes With a Single Arrow. A group of hunters goes out to take some javelinas in Texas. Little do they know, they’re about to witness one of the coolest trick shots caught on camera. In a shot that seems to belong in an action movie, one of the hunters nails two rattlesnakes with a single arrow.
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘747’ – The Bear So Massive It’s Named After an Airplane
Meet '747' - The Bear So Massive It's Named After an Airplane. A bear named 747, often known as “Bear Force One,” was crowned the winner of Fat Bear Week 2022 by the internet in October of 2022. The over-20-year-old animal which weighs an estimated 1,400 pounds won the competition in 2020 as well. According to Buzzfeed News’ Anna Betts, this year he won the competition by more than 10,000 votes against six-year-old bear 901 in the final round.
Comments / 0