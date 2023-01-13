ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
CYRIL, OK
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, two individuals were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the Harrah area near US 62 and Pottawatomie Rd shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday. The OCSO shared that a minivan was traveling eastbound along US 62 carrying a...
HARRAH, OK
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says one person was killed in the crash. This is a developing story.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

