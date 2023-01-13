Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Mother says her son was forced by a Greenvale Elementary teacher to do 15 minute wall sit
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother says she is upset after a teacher forced her third grade son to do a fifteen minute wall sit as punishment. Jayne Stephans says this happened on Thursday at Greenvale Elementary, which is part of the Western Heights public schools district. Stephans...
okcfox.com
'I want OU to take more accountability': Former student talks facing racism on campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former OU student wants to hold the University of Oklahoma accountable after she says she faced racism several times on campus. Kiley Ellis tells Fox 25 she had lots of conversations with school leaders about these incidents. But, she claims OU didn't do anything about it.
okcfox.com
OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
okcfox.com
'I am Ryan Walters' worst nightmare': OKC teacher speaks out against "hateful rhetoric"
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A teacher in Oklahoma City says he is Ryan Walters' worst nightmare. Fox 25 spoke with Aaron Baker on Friday, January 13, about the new state superintendent. Baker tells Fox 25 his values would concern some state leaders at the State Capitol, especially Walters. "Long...
okcfox.com
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, two individuals were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the Harrah area near US 62 and Pottawatomie Rd shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday. The OCSO shared that a minivan was traveling eastbound along US 62 carrying a...
okcfox.com
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
okcfox.com
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
okcfox.com
1 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says one person was killed in the crash. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0