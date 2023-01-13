Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO