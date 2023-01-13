ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd

A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Law enforcement investigating bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass

HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
HARLOWTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic

UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Town Pump Opens on West End

The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking for your help in Billings alleged kidnapping

The BPD is continuing to ask the public for any information about an alleged kidnapping that happened in the early morning hours of Friday. Police report officers responded to a weapons call in the 3000 block of 4th street at 3:33 am Friday morning. Although there was no injury reported...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD searching for second teen suspect in convenience store shooting

Around 8 pm Friday night, two teenagers hit up a convenience store and stole some merchandise, according to Sgt. Schnelbach of the BPD. The store employee was assaulted but was not hurt by life-threatening injuries. One suspect dropped a gun which AD’d into his own foot. and one suspect remains...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday

Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide

BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
BILLINGS, MT

