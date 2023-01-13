Read full article on original website
No new leads in search for missing Billings woman
Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.
yourbigsky.com
One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd
A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
NBCMontana
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
yourbigsky.com
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking for your help in Billings alleged kidnapping
The BPD is continuing to ask the public for any information about an alleged kidnapping that happened in the early morning hours of Friday. Police report officers responded to a weapons call in the 3000 block of 4th street at 3:33 am Friday morning. Although there was no injury reported...
yourbigsky.com
The name of man who held Billings police in 7-hour standoff and allegedly killed a man is released
The BPD is releasing the identity of a man who shot and killed a man near 12th and Avenue F, made a high-speed chase down 12th Avenue crashing into other parked cars, and then barricaded himself inside a home on Burlington Avenue on January 8th. Billings local 32-year-old Thomas Slevira...
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
yourbigsky.com
BPD searching for second teen suspect in convenience store shooting
Around 8 pm Friday night, two teenagers hit up a convenience store and stole some merchandise, according to Sgt. Schnelbach of the BPD. The store employee was assaulted but was not hurt by life-threatening injuries. One suspect dropped a gun which AD’d into his own foot. and one suspect remains...
yourbigsky.com
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
KULR8
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide
BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
