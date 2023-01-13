Read full article on original website
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962, in Warren, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She was...
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
Cynthia J. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Johnson, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Hospice House. Cynthia was born February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Helen Tusin McVicker. She was a lifelong area resident. She was Chaney High School graduate and was a...
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
Thomas L. Beule, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule. Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School. He proudly served in the United...
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, whose sunset occurred peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, while surrounded by family at UPMC- Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was 60. Christine’s sunrise was November 9, 1962, in Sharon, born to parents, the late Ward Matthews and...
Joseph H. Tarantino, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. “Joe” Tarantino, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Joe died from complications of many diseases he battled for more than ten years including cancer, kidney disease, leukemia, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others. Throughout all of these trials, Joe never complained and his faith remained strong.
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
Garfield uses 2nd half surge to beat Springfield
Springfield took an 11-point lead into halftime, but would not be able to hold off the Lady G-Men from a big run. Springfield took an 11-point lead into halftime, but would not be able to hold off the Lady G-Men from a big run. Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials...
Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, 57, of Sharpsville and Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, after a brief but mighty battle with cancer. Susanne graduated from Duquesne University in 1988 with a degree...
Marjorie Jane Gallo, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Jane Gallo, 92, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare.of Lisbon. Born May 10, 1930 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Laige Walter and Jean Fern (Burton) Chestnut. She worked at EDI Central (Sheltered Workshop) for 27 years as a...
Warren JFK improves to 8-1 after tournament win over Liberty
The Golden Eagles would jump out to a 15-point first quarter lead thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. Warren JFK improves to 8-1 after tournament win over …. The Golden Eagles would jump out to a 15-point first quarter lead thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. Eastwood Mall celebrates Hickory’s...
How wet has January been so far?
We are now about halfway through the first month of 2023. How crazy does it feel to say that? The first month of 2023 has already brought some interesting weather to the Valley; temperatures have been well above average most of the days this month, which brought several rain events to the area.
2022-2023 meteorological winter rankings so far
(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.
