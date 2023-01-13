Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Related
Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, people celebrated the native son of Atlanta who changed the course of civil rights in this country. The great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was a proud product of the Sweet Auburn community in the heart of Atlanta. He...
atlantafi.com
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day
Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center
SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
Black History Month bucket list: 6 must-see Atlanta landmarks
Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, with its popular MLK Jr. Birth Home is one of 6 must-see civil rights places in Atlanta. Other places to see: Alonzo Herndon Home, Morehouse College, Oakland Cemetery
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta community unites for 54th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, impact, and leadership has touched people all over the world. But it’s an undeniable part of Atlanta’s DNA. Atlanta News First spent the day making sure you know just how much effort some of our...
fox5atlanta.com
Grammy-winning artist Future makes a stop in Atlanta for his 'One Big Party Tour'
ATLANTA - There's a lot happening around the city this weekend, including the "One Big Party" tour headlined by Future. The six-city tour kicked off on Jan. 7 in Houston and will wrap up in Boston on Jan. 27. The Grammy-winning artist is the only artist to chart a song...
Spike Lee Establishes Fellowship At Three Atlanta HBCUs
Five Atlanta University Center Consortium students will be recipients of the new fellowship which begins this month.
Former high school classmate, now GA Tech football player remembers UGA player killed in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. — Less than 24 hours after the tragic crash that killed a UGA football player and staff member, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with a friend who told her the player will be missed. On Sunday, Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an...
themadisonrecord.com
Xavier Hopkins Used NCAA Transfer Portal To Perfection- Now Star Player At Clark Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA.- “This will be the year,” declared Xavier Hopkins, a 2023 on-field junior for the Clark Atlanta University Panthers football program. “I have a lot of people who look out for me here in Atlanta, even the lunch ladies at the school and our football program.”
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
atlantafi.com
Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K Drum Run held in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on today with many events across the metro Atlanta community honoring his life. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5k Drum Run was held on Monday morning with many people taking over New Peachtree Road in Doraville.
Kait 8
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
WALB 10
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
Comments / 2