ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, people celebrated the native son of Atlanta who changed the course of civil rights in this country. The great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was a proud product of the Sweet Auburn community in the heart of Atlanta. He...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day

Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K Drum Run held in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on today with many events across the metro Atlanta community honoring his life. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5k Drum Run was held on Monday morning with many people taking over New Peachtree Road in Doraville.
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy