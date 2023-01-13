ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Dads Find Hilarious Perfect Spot at the Park

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sb4i_0kDutPqy00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Most of us know what it's like to have kids who beg and beg to go to the park, but it's not always necessarily fun for adults. Sure, we love to see our kids having fun on the playground , but we had a lot more fun there when we were kids ourselves. Sure, sometimes we can fit on the swings... but when it comes to those tube slides, there's no chance!

However, there's at least one park out there that's trying to make things a little fun for the parents who end up on a bench, watching their kids run around. And after seeing this feature in a TikTok video , we're wondering why all parks don't have one of these...

Sure, at first it looks like a normal bench, but then, we notice that it's held up by springs... like those ride-ons that look like horses that are usually found at toddler friendly playgrounds. One dad sits down and starts bouncing, and pretty soon, he's joined by a few more. The more weight that gets added to the bench, the more fun it becomes (or dangerous, depending on how you look at it).

Either way, this does look like so much fun, and we are loving the giggles coming out of these grown men. A bench like this would instantly turn a stressful day around for so many parents out there.

This video made so many people laugh, and one commenter pointed out that this bench might be the way to turn around a very common parenting problem.

"The kids wanting to leave and the dads say five more minutes," they wrote.

Parks out there, take note. We want more of these benches everywhere ASAP.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Abby Joseph

Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight

Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
Amy Christie

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
COLORADO STATE
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
689
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy