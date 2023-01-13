Dads Find Hilarious Perfect Spot at the Park

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Most of us know what it's like to have kids who beg and beg to go to the park, but it's not always necessarily fun for adults. Sure, we love to see our kids having fun on the playground , but we had a lot more fun there when we were kids ourselves. Sure, sometimes we can fit on the swings... but when it comes to those tube slides, there's no chance!

However, there's at least one park out there that's trying to make things a little fun for the parents who end up on a bench, watching their kids run around. And after seeing this feature in a TikTok video , we're wondering why all parks don't have one of these...

Sure, at first it looks like a normal bench, but then, we notice that it's held up by springs... like those ride-ons that look like horses that are usually found at toddler friendly playgrounds. One dad sits down and starts bouncing, and pretty soon, he's joined by a few more. The more weight that gets added to the bench, the more fun it becomes (or dangerous, depending on how you look at it).

Either way, this does look like so much fun, and we are loving the giggles coming out of these grown men. A bench like this would instantly turn a stressful day around for so many parents out there.

This video made so many people laugh, and one commenter pointed out that this bench might be the way to turn around a very common parenting problem.

"The kids wanting to leave and the dads say five more minutes," they wrote.

Parks out there, take note. We want more of these benches everywhere ASAP.

