ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Make Hosmer Deal Official, Designate Leiter Jr.

By Tyler Edmunds
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrB7A_0kDutH2O00

The Cubs make Eric Hosmer deal official, and designate reliever Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment.

The Chicago Cubs announced today that they have agreed to a one-year, major-league deal with first baseman Eric Hosmer.

After announcing a deal last week , it was only a matter of time before the Cubs made the Hosmer deal official. It’s assumed that the four-time Gold Glove award winner will be the Cubs’ starting first baseman on Opening Day.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hosmer, a former World Series champion, will immediately provide veteran leadership to a rather young Cubs’ clubhouse, and hopefully help minor leaguers, such as Matt Mervis, adjust to the majors once they are ready.

At the end of the day, Hosmer might not be the flashiest and most-thunderous bat in the lineup, but adding a four-time Gold Glover to a roster already filled with several other Gold Glove winners for the price of a cup of coffee (ok league minimum but you know what I mean), is never a bad thing.

Cubs Designate Mark Leiter Jr. for Assignment

To make room for Hosmer on the roster, the Cubs have designated relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment, according to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network .

There’s still a chance Leiter Jr. could return to the Cubs, if he clears waivers, and honestly a return to the Cubs bullpen in 2023 wouldn’t be a bad thing. In 35 games with the Cubs last season, Leiter Jr. posted a 3.99 ERA with 73 strikeouts, 25 walks, a 1.138 WHIP, and a 103 ERA+ in almost 68 innings pitched.

Leiter Jr. was very impressive in the second half of the season as well. From August 4 to the end of the season, he appeared in 20 games, throwing up a 2.39 ERA with 29 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a .181 opponent batting average in just over 26 innings pitched.

With Cubs Convention kicking off today in Chicago, it’s uncertain if Hosmer will make it to the convention. But who knows, maybe he’ll be one of the surprise appearances tonight? You can check out the full list of events and activities at Cubs Convention here , which begins tonight at 5:00 p.m. CST with the Red Carpet Special.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Reports: Cubs land Trey Mancini on 2-year deal

The Chicago Cubs and infielder/outfielder Trey Mancini are in agreement on a two-year deal worth $14 million, ESPN and 670thescore reported late Saturday night. Mancini, 30, can earn another $7 million in performance bonuses, per the reports. He can also opt out after the first year if he reaches 350 plate appearances in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'

It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing

Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea

Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins took questions from fans Saturday morning at Cubs Con

The first appearance of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins at Cubs Convention wasn’t their panel on Saturday morning, it was at Ryan Dempster’s recording of “Off the Mound” on Marquee Sports Network Friday night. What was striking about Dempster’s interview was the decision to frame the 2023 offseason as a series of wins. That the Cubs front office had somehow navigated a masterful offseason, where all of their targets signed with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
507
Followers
828
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy