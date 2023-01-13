Notre Dame's 2023 Blue-Gold Game set for April 22

The scrimmage will be live streamed exclusively on Peacock on available on-demand via Fighting Irish TV.

Notre Dame's spring game has a date.

The Fighting Irish will host their annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium, the program announced Thursday . The kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be live-streamed exclusively on Peacock and available on-demand via Fighting Irish TV. Tickets will be available at UND.com/BuyTickets, starting at 9:00 a.m. CST on Jan. 24.

The spring game will give people their first glimpse of Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman at quarterback for the Irish, who went 9-4 with a bowl victory this past season. The other starting QB figures to be Tyler Buchner, who threw three touchdowns and rushed for two more to earn Gator Bowl MVP honors in his return from shoulder surgery that sidelined him after Week 2.