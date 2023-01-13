Chargers will be without key player for wild-card game against Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers overcame numerous injuries during the regular season to make the playoffs, and they will once again be without a key player when the take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Mike Williams has been ruled out for the Chargers’ wild-card game against the Jags with a back injury. Head coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the week that the star wide receiver would travel with the team and had a good chance to suit up. The Chargers then got bad news when Williams underwent further testing.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Williams underwent an X-ray on his back that came back negative . Other tests then revealed a fracture that is expected to sideline Williams for the next couple of weeks.

That means Williams will be in danger of missing the second round even if the Chargers advance.

Williams missed some time during the regular season as well with an ankle injury. He had the best season of his career last year with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdowns. He would have had a chance to surpass those totals if he played in all 17 games this year.

With Williams out, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will be missing arguably their best big-play threat. They will be forced to lean more heavily on Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

