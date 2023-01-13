Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’

Read full article on original website
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Kane Brown Wasn’t Keen on Big Birthday Parties for His Daughters
If there's one thing Kane Brown's wife Katelyn is very good at, it's throwing a huge party — especially for her daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. "I live for a party," she confesses on the Bobby Bones Show. The couple stopped by to talk about their duet "Thank...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]
Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?
Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book
Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)
Top 10 Ronnie Milsap Songs
Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Her $17 Million Historic Hollywood Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31
CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
