ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'Avatar 2' success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence': Cameron

By Gilles CLARENNE, Frederic J. Brown, Frederic J. BROWN, Alberto E. Rodriguez, Romain FONSEGRIVES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mb2tW_0kDuryL100
Director James Cameron remains firmly convinced about the viablity and adaptability of cinema in the future /AFP

The huge success of "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's sequel which is approaching $2 billion at the global box office, proves that "movies are back with a resurgence" after the pandemic, the Canadian director said.

"We've had a year to see that this resurgence isn't just a fluke, or just one film," Cameron told AFP this week in Los Angeles, pointing to other recent mega-grossing blockbusters including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"You've seen a pattern," added Cameron, after having his handprints immortalized in cement at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" came 13 years after the original film, which remains the highest grossing movie of all time, amassing $2.9 billion at the global box office.

Even if the sequel -- which transplants the 3D action to a new underwater setting -- does not quite scale those heights, it is already the seventh biggest film of all time by ticket sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5D7R_0kDuryL100
James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel stars Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver /AFP

That remarkable success has helped to reinvigorate the movie theater industry, which has been slammed by competition from streamers, and apathy about the movie-going experience since the pandemic.

In the United States alone some 500 theaters have disappeared since the arrival of Covid-19 forced costly closures, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Cineworld -- the British group that owns America's second-largest theater chain Regal Cinemas -- is in the midst of restructuring after filing for bankruptcy last year.

But Cameron, the director of "Titanic," "The Terminator" and many more hits, remains firmly convinced about the viability and adaptability of cinema in the future.

"I don't think movies are ever gonna die," he said.

"We need this as culture, as a society. We need to go into these theaters into these big large spaces with hundreds of strangers."

- 'Pseudo-intellectual' critics -

At 68, the director nevertheless recognizes that habits have changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNJbD_0kDuryL100
James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel has torn audiences away from the comfort of their sofas /AFP

While grand spectacle continues to draw younger crowds to giant multiplexes, auteur-driven and independent cinema is finding it increasingly hard to convince older audiences to leave their homes.

"I'm also seeing a pattern of the type of film that people will go to see in a movie theater and the type that they won't. And so streaming still has a very, very rich and important place," said Cameron.

His "Avatar" sequel sees the blue Na'vi of Pandora fighting off yet another invasion of their homeland by resource-hungry humans.

The storyline allows Cameron, who is famously passionate about underwater exploration and is a vegetarian, to expand on the franchise's themes: protecting nature, and the threats posed to the environment by imperialism and capitalism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xoonl_0kDuryL100
James Cameron and Jon Landau's handprints and footprints were immortalized at a ceremony honoring 'Avatar: The Way Of The Water' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

But while it has torn audiences away from the comfort of their sofas, it has received a mixed reaction from critics.

It left this week's Golden Globes empty-handed, unlike its 2009 predecessor which won best drama and best director for Cameron.

It was not even nominated by Cameron's peers, the Directors Guild of America, for their own annual awards.

"That's in the nature of art. You can't please everybody," shrugged Cameron.

Critics "think a certain kind of earnestness, where you wear your heart on your sleeve, is unsophisticated or naive," he said.

"To me, that's a little bit of a pseudo-intellectual perspective."

- 'Hope in Ukraine' -

Cameron pointed to the film's massive international appeal, citing data from its distributor that the sequel is "approaching being the number one film in the history of Ukraine."

"That means that when the missiles stop and the power comes back on, people are going to the movie theaters," he said.

"Giving hope in Ukraine right now, that made the whole thing worthwhile. Not the money. Not the awards."

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
The Independent

‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Collider

‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office

Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
EW.com

Avatar: The Way of Water swims toward Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.9 billion at global box office

The Na'vis' reign at the box office continues for a fifth week in a row. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is once again No. 1 at the box office. The sequel earned an additional $31 million in 4,035 theaters across North America with an expected $38.5 million overall throughout the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, bringing the domestic total to an estimated $570 million by Monday, per Comscore's stats.
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
AFP

Lollobrigida, Italy's wickedly witty screen goddess

One of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, whose death at the age of 95 was announced Monday, was famed for her biting wit and sensual beauty. - Actress by accident - Luigia "Gina" Lollobrigida was born on July 4, 1927 in Subiaco, a mountain village 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Rome.
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy