2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

Stunning fumble return TD for Bengals beats Ravens, keeps Cincinnati's postseason alive

Logan Wilson must have known the old "jump and stretch the ball over the goal line" play was coming. We've seen it countless times on quarterback sneaks, but rarely has it been defensed as well as Wilson did it on Sunday night. Wilson, the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, reached up when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was about to cross the ball over the goal line in the fourth quarter of a tie game. Wilson knocked the ball out, then defensive end Sam Hubbard took the fumble and raced 98 yards for a touchdown. You won't see many plays turn a playoff game that abruptly.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

NFL playoffs: Four QBs make postseason debuts Saturday

Four teams get the NFL's postseason started on Saturday, featuring four quarterbacks making their postseason starting debuts. Seattle veteran Geno Smith spent years trying to find a starting job before settling with the Seahawks this season. They will travel to face rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's first game. Purdy was the last player taken in this year's draft but has produced immediately — winning five straight starts since he took over for the injured Jimmy Garappolo.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Cardinals hire ex-Patriots scout Monti Ossenfort as GM; head coach decision comes next

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager. The Cardinals announced the decision on Monday. Ossenfort joins the Cardinals after three seasons as the director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans. Prior to joining the titans in 2020, Ossenfort served multiple roles in the scouting department for the New England Patriots from 2006-19 and a single season in 2003. The Patriots won four Super Bowls while Ossenfort was on staff.
WGAU

5 NFL teams need a head coach, Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview

Apparently the Indianapolis Colts figure that if you have Jeff Saturday in your pocket, you don't need to talk to Sean Payton. The Carolina Panthers formally requested an interview with Sean Payton according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making them the fourth team to ask the New Orleans Saints for permission. The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans already had put in the request. The Colts, who have interviewed other candidates but still haven't publicly ruled out making Saturday their permanent head coach, are the only team with an opening that hasn't requested an interview with Payton.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

Bills beat Dolphins, but their struggles are perplexing for a Super Bowl contender

If the Buffalo Bills could bottle up their great stretches, they'd walk to a Super Bowl championship. Once in a while they remind us that they like to create obstacles. Sunday's performance was good enough to beat the Miami Dolphins but it won't be enough to win a Super Bowl. It might not be enough to advance beyond next week.
WGAU

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Wild Card Sunday Night Freestyle: Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy impress in first playoff action, while Chargers & Ravens have unanswered questions

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to recap five of the six games from a surprisingly tight wild card weekend. Many of the young quarterbacks shined in their first playoff appearances, including Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy, who all led their teams to victories.
WGAU

Ravens' Jackson inactive vs. Bengals; backup Huntley starts

CINCINNATI — (AP) — As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury. Backup, Tyler Huntley, who has been dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and was limited in practice this past week, started in Jackson's place.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened the season with Super Bowl aspirations. One week into the playoffs, their objective remains in sight — but barely. Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing, and the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills avoided...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Brady plays down his perfect record against favored Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career. After all, no one has enjoyed more postseason success than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who begins his quest for a record eighth ring when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. "My heart is with...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Trevor Lawrence's 1st playoff pass picked off, and he throws another few plays later

Trevor Lawrence is probably going to play in many playoff games. It's hard to imagine any of the others starting as poorly as his first playoff game. Lawrence threw an interception on the first pass of his playoff career. It was batted at the line, batted again by defensive end Joey Bosa and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill. The Chargers scored a touchdown two plays later and led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

AP source: New York finalizing deal for 2021 MVP Jones

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Liberty are finalizing a trade for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

