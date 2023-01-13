2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

Logan Wilson must have known the old "jump and stretch the ball over the goal line" play was coming. We've seen it countless times on quarterback sneaks, but rarely has it been defensed as well as Wilson did it on Sunday night. Wilson, the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, reached up when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was about to cross the ball over the goal line in the fourth quarter of a tie game. Wilson knocked the ball out, then defensive end Sam Hubbard took the fumble and raced 98 yards for a touchdown. You won't see many plays turn a playoff game that abruptly.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO