The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dana Brown Interviews with Astros, Thoughts on Extending Max Fried, more
As mentioned yesterday, the Braves were quite active on the international front, signing 21 players on Sunday. David O’Brien of The Athletic discussed the signings with the Braves international scouting department, and a pretty cool and logical explanation was given as to why the Braves are popular in Latin America.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Bob Horner to a four-year deal
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire Andy Pafko from the Brooklyn Dodgers in exchange for Roy Hartsfield and $50,000. 1983 - Bob Horner agrees to a four-year contract with the Braves that will pay him up to $6 million. The contract also includes $400,000 in bonuses if he keeps his weight below 215 pounds. Horner would put up the best numbers of his career in 1983 hitting .303/.383/.528 with 25 home runs and a 143 wRC+ in 104 games.
batterypower.com
Dana Brown Interviewed for Astros vacant GM position, per report
When a team has sustained success to the level that the Braves have had over the past five years, it will eventually lead to other teams having interest in significant sources of that success. And with how the Braves have drafted at times over that stretch, Director of Scouting Dana...
batterypower.com
Braves sign Kevin Pillar to minor league deal
About a decade ago, a notably younger baseball fan version of myself was irrationally annoyed by Kevin Pillar. “What do you mean, Kevin Millar? There’s already a Kevin Millar that retired fewer than five years ago. There are just way too many Kevins.”. Well, bad news for 2013...
batterypower.com
Braves Hall of Fame profile: Bronson Arroyo
Among the former Atlanta Braves to appear on the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo. The right-hander with the unique wind-up pitched parts of sixteen seasons in MLB, debuting in 2000 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and wrapping up his career in 2017 for the Cincinatti Reds.
Football World Reacts To The Georgia Staff Speculation
Todd Monken has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia since 2020. NFL teams have taken notice of the work he's done. On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monken has "garnered NFL OC" interest in the early part of this year's coaching cycle. Monken has coordinator ...
atozsports.com
Titans GM candidate takes a different job in the NFL
The Tenessee Titans are on the search for a new general manager. Jon Robinson was fired late in the regular season. The Titans aren’t rushing themselves into a new leader in the front office, either. Accordingly, some of their top candidates may get scooped up before Tennessee chooses them....
batterypower.com
Adam Duvall headed to the Red Sox on a one-year deal
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that the deal is worth $7 million. Duvall appeared in 86 games with Atlanta in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery on his wrist. The Braves originally acquired Duvall...
batterypower.com
Looking ahead to former Atlanta Braves likely to appear on upcoming Hall of Fame ballots
It’s never too early to look ahead to future Hall of Fame ballots to see which former Atlanta Braves might appear in the coming voting cycles. While nothing is official until the Baseball Hall of Fame releases each cycle’s ballot, here is a preview of some notable names who spent time in the Atlanta organization and could appear on future ballots*.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
Here is a look at Tuesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:. The Cardinalss have had preliminary discussions with the Marlins regards to Miami’s young starters. The Colorado Rockies acquired right-hander Connor Seabold from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later or cash....
batterypower.com
Braves Hall of Fame profile: Andruw Jones
Andruw Jones is an Atlanta Braves legend, there is no doubt about it. But, does he have a chance to be selected by the BBWAA to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame?. There are two lines of thought here. Will Jones be elected into the Hall of Fame, and should he be elected into the Hall of Fame.
batterypower.com
Braves shut out of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list
Baseball America unveiled its preseason Top 100 prospects list Wednesday and for the first time ever, the Atlanta Braves were shut out. Baseball America has been releasing prospect lists every year since 1990 and up until now, all have included at least one Braves player. This isn’t all that surprising...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Busy Weekend for the Braves
As the International signing period began on Sunday, the Braves, like much of MLB Baseball, were busy securing many new talents for their franchise. One fun aspect of the Braves signing class is that once again many of their notable names came from Venezuela, where current Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. remains highly popular. Acuna Jr.’s popularity is a boost for the Braves as they look to add talent on the international front to restock the farm.
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: January 16
1886 - The Washington Nationals are admitted to the National League, bringing the league total to seven teams. 1891 - A new national agreement is signed by the National League, American Association and the Western Association. The agreement creates a three-man panel to settle problems among the leagues. 1964 -...
