GAMINGbible

GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023

So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales

Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
game-news24.com

FIFA 23 is the first UK player in 2023 table on the 14 January 2014 period

An anime tie-in isn’t as well (pic: EA). EAs final FIFA game is back on top of the UK physical sales charts because One Piece Odyssey doesn’t make an impact. No one has ever released a new game yet this year, but even though it looks like One Piece Odyssey doesn’t really deserve that description, as it only managed to enter number 14 in the retail charts.
SVG

The Best Open World Games Of 2022

Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
ComicBook

PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus

PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
ComicBook

New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support

A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
game-news24.com

Beyond Evil 2: Said it would still be in development

Michael Deckert | 01/15/2023 03:22 p.m. After Ubisoft canceled three games last week, there appears to be a lot of good news for fans of Beyond Good & Evil 2. It’s said that long-awaited game is still in the works. On January 11th, Ubisoft announced deep cuts to the...
ComicBook

New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money

A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
GAMINGbible

New PS5 system update is freezing consoles, players warn

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you’ll be faced with an update today. Rolled out globally, the new update introduces some long-awaited features but you may want to hold off for a little while. Some users have warned that their consoles have started freezing since downloading the update.
game-news24.com

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: We share a sneak peek of the future Souls like Xbox’s Pass and Xbox’s five

Games News Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: We examine the future Souls of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 5 – so you can see with your attention. Hug surprise of 2022 Xbox showcase surprised his world, because it marks the return of a partnership between Team Ninja and Microsoft, which had been missed until 2008 when ten days ago limited edition of Ninja Gaiden 2 in 2014. This future action game planned for the Game Pass promises an example of a world-class soul-like tradition. After an update, we re-write this new software, called Nioh, to meet the needs of the Chinese, and meet its target.
game-news24.com

Skull and Bones introduces narrative-driven research in the new dev stream

After Ubisoft announced its upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones was postponed again, a new devstream was released on YouTube. The Devstream is 30 minutes of game while the developers discuss specific functions in the title. The latest gameplay stream highlights shanties and different parts of the games overworld. But instead of defining something, it’s going to involve a new feature called investigations.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5's next system update finally adding the feature we've been begging for

PlayStation 5's next major firmware update is set to include the long-awaited Discord integration, according to a reliable industry insider. Reports of a Discord voice chat feature for the PlayStation 5 have been circulating for too long at this point, with plenty of evidence suggesting that it's set to be rolled out very soon. Back in May 2021 it was first announced that PlayStation and Discord were going to be teaming up, allowing friends to “communicate more easily while playing games together”.
game-news24.com

Dead Space Remake Performance and Quality Modes Revealed as Choosing Consoles

The critically anticipated Dead Space remake is about to launch soon. Console players have the option to choose between two modes for gameplay: Quality and Performance. Simply put, Dead Space remakes Performance Mode provides better framerates, while Quality mode offers better graphics. Related Reading: Dead Space Expand maps to a...
game-news24.com

The division 2: Steam Launch partially fails, players demand a lot of progress

From the start of the conference, a young woman was handed off with the title of Tom Harsch. The community, however, isn’t really satisfied, which is partly due to the lack of achievements. The Division 2 finally came to an end this week four years after its first release....
game-news24.com

The Unreal Engine: new postcards from the Skyrim-like open world

After spending the honey words for unreal Engine 5 the former Bethesda Nate Purkeypile is immersing us in dark-colored environments of The Axis Unseen, the new open world RPG that he turns to the new experience he gained in the past by actively participating in the development of titles such as Skyrim and Fallout 4.

