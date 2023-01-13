ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Edward Keith

Kenneth Edward Keith of Heavener, Oklahoma was born October 28, 1967 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Earman and Louise (Sharpe) Keith and passed away January 1, 2023 in Heavener, Oklahoma at the age of 55. He is survived by:. His wife:. Gail Braswell. Three daughters:. Amber Hutcherson. Crystal Twyford. Kimberly Braswell.
HEAVENER, OK
Kenneth Wayne Husak, Jr.

Kenneth Wayne Husak, Jr. of Heavener, Oklahoma was born January 28, 1963 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Kenneth, Sr. and Mona (Glen) Husak and passed away on January 13, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 59. He is survived by:. Two daughters:. Heather Bowen. Ashley Rios. One son:
HEAVENER, OK
Paula Marie Maxwell

Memorial Service for Paula Marie Maxwell, 77 of Duncan, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. She was born on February 23, 1945 in Houston, Texas to...
DUNCAN, OK
Mary Ellen Murray

Private Family Services for Mary Ellen Murray, 78 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. She was born on January 24, 1944 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Mary Alice (Duvall) Garner and Denver Garner and passed...
SPIRO, OK
Connie Ann Sanders

Private Service for Connie Ann Sanders, 72 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma. She was born on February 19, 1950 in Knoxville Tenn. to Vivian (Gosnell) Anderson and Robert Anderson and passed away...
SHADY POINT, OK

