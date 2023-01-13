Private Service for Connie Ann Sanders, 72 of Shady Point, Oklahoma will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau, Oklahoma. She was born on February 19, 1950 in Knoxville Tenn. to Vivian (Gosnell) Anderson and Robert Anderson and passed away...

SHADY POINT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO