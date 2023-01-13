Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hypebeast.com
Richardson Updates Its Signature Incense Burner in New Hues
Streetwear brand Richardson is no stranger to incorporating outlandish details into its products, with one of the loudest in its arsenal being the signature incense burner. Now, the handmade phallic piece has received a color update. Blending the ordinary and the eccentric, the handmade ceramic incense burner was inspired by...
hypebeast.com
Magliano Delivers Hybrid Menswear Manipulated to Perfection for FW23
Luca Magliano’s eponymous label has returned to the Fashion Week stage once again, arriving in Milan to showcase his latest creations. For Spring/Summer 2023, the emerging designer delivered a slow-paced showcase that has now become his signature, dipping his foot into lively ’70s tailoring mixed with gory deconstructed themes that come alive at nighttime.
hypebeast.com
Prada FW23 Serves "Futurism, '60s Space Age, Aggression, and Cleansing"
Raf Simons the brand is no more, which has left many asking the same question: will Raf Simons bring even more energy to. ? Working alongside Miuccia Prada — who has since stepped down as the Prada Group’s CEO — the duo has redefined the House with a futuristic edge, introducing a vision that marries Simons’ love for the dark side with Miuccia’s penchant for subtle luxury. The result has, so far, been well-received — SS23 womenswear was a hit show for the brand as sci-fi domesticity met futurism, cinematic drama and businesswear chic, while FW22’s “Body of Work” show helped put their newfound identity on the map with a star-studded runway clad in Simons nuances.
hypebeast.com
Woolrich Presents 2023 "Guide to Winter"
Following a recent collaborative blanket with artist Matt McCormick, Woolrich provides a blueprint to battling the cold with its new “Guide to Winter”. Staying faithful to the brand’s American roots, the collection consists of a variety of timeless silhouettes that can be worn in both mild conditions and extreme weather.
hypebeast.com
Hermès Reinterprets the H08 Watch in Rose Gold and Titanium
The latest additions to Hermés’ H08 watch series come in a rose gold and titanium build, boasting sporty appeal and urban sophistication. First unveiled in 2021, the H08 model is the luxurious Maison’s first attempt at crafting a men’s timepiece. Since then, Hermés has launched several iterations of the watch, from black with gray, Titanium Blue, to a limited-edition rendition with taxi yellow accents.
hypebeast.com
OAMC SS23 Is Gorpcore In Its Most Sophisticated Form
Luke Meier is infatuated with the finer details, and his label OAMC is the perfect embodiment of his practice. For Spring/Summer 2023, OAMC heads to the Alps — metaphorically of course — with a collection that unpacks what makes Alpine-wear functional in its natural habitat, but also fit for the gorpcore, sartorial, minimalist lovers on the streets.
hypebeast.com
From Baguette-Shaped Bags to Skin-Showing Knitwear, This Is FENDI FW23's Vision of Luxury
After teaming up with Tiffany & Co, Marc Jacobs, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Porter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic FENDI Baguette Bag as part of the Resort 2023 show, Silvia Venturini Fendi had a tall order to follow up on with the debut of her Fall/Winter 2023‘s menswear collection.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
hypebeast.com
MSGM Would Like You to Enrol at "Dreamers University" for FW23
When MSGM was announced on the Milan Fashion Week schedule this season, tensions were high as fans of the brand were curious to see what Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti might deliver. For Spring/Summer 2023, Giorgetti took inspiration from Michel Houellebecq’s utopian novel The Possibility Of An Island, while choosing to reflect the beauty of springtime by holding the show on tech-forward Italian grounds.
hypebeast.com
Iconic Pieces by Philippe Starck Come Together for Paris Retrospective
An exhibition of furniture by renowned designer Philippe Starck is set to go on show in Paris, presented by Ketabi Bourdet. Marking the first retrospective of the designer to take place at the gallery, the show will bring together a wide range of pieces – from well-known, to lesser-seen.
hypebeast.com
HypeArt Visits: Public-Library
What’s the secret to a successful studio? Is it powerful name or a lifestyle brand? Do you really need a staff of 20-plus to accrue blue-chip clients and once you hit that mark and are speaking to the masses, how do you stay true to your own voice and continue to push boundaries? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but Public-Library believes the best first step is to work through fear.
hypebeast.com
Dior Officially Announces BTS Singer Jimin as Global Ambassador
Has officially signed one of the most famous K-Pop singers to become one of its global ambassadors. BTS member Jimin is the latest singer to land ambassadorship with the French luxury fashion house. The multihyphenate singer, dancer and songwriter, has previously worked with Dior alongside the rest of the BTS...
hypebeast.com
Welcome to Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY FW23's World of Workers, Posers and Snakes
Scottish, London-based designer Charles Jeffrey has taken his brand international with the debut of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY at Milan Fashion Week. Taking to Milan Fashion Week is just another step in Jeffrey’s trajectory. In 2022, the designer delivered a conceptual Fall/Winter 2022 collection that captured New York’s No Wave scene, and soon followed it up with the continuation of his Fred Perry collaboration. SS23 highlighted the Queer experiences of life, while towards the end of the year, the designer stepped out of his zone with a George Cox footwear collection and a homeware range, all while working behind the scenes to dress the likes of Tilda Swinton for the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2022.
hypebeast.com
adidas Dips the HYPERTURF Adventure in Chocolate-y "Earth Strata" Hues
Will continue to push out its new HYPERTURF Adventure model throughout 2023 and is preparing a batch of releases to keep an eye on. The brand recently shared official looks at several earth-friendly colorways such as the “Sand Strata” and “Magic Beige renditions,” now dipping the model in complementing tones of “Earth Strata” and “Core Black.”
hypebeast.com
Gal Gadot Spotlights RHU Multicolor Running Trainers
In her latest shoot with photographer Tal Abudi, Gal Gadot was seen donning a pair of Redesigning Human Uniform (RHU) Multicolor Running Shoes paired with oversized suiting. The RHU project is the brainchild of RHUDE and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor who works with ZARA to produce affordable apparel and accessories that bring street culture and contemporary designs to the “fast fashion” realm — not dissimilar to what UNIQLO has been doing with its UT series currently lead by graphic artist Kosuke Kawamura.
hypebeast.com
The Upcoming Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the Brain Dead x. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and...
hypebeast.com
Textures Run Wild at ZEGNA Winter 2023
Having embarked on a new menswear adventure for Spring/Summer 2023, ZEGNA had a tall order to follow with its Winter 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today as part of Milan Fashion Week. But as expected from Alessandro Sartori, ZEGNA delivered. With the colder season in sight, the luxury Italian House...
hypebeast.com
Nordic Design Gallery Modernity To Open Permanent Space in London
The Stockholm-born Nordic design gallery, Modernity, is set to open a new permanent space in London. Located in Newson’s Yard of the Pimlico Design District, the new space is set to take Modernity’s UK operations to new heights since first setting its feet down in 2019. Since then, Modernity has managed to strengthen its name in the market due to a caliber of exhibitions and events, which have adequately grown its clientele list.
Comments / 0