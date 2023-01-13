Scottish, London-based designer Charles Jeffrey has taken his brand international with the debut of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY at Milan Fashion Week. Taking to Milan Fashion Week is just another step in Jeffrey’s trajectory. In 2022, the designer delivered a conceptual Fall/Winter 2022 collection that captured New York’s No Wave scene, and soon followed it up with the continuation of his Fred Perry collaboration. SS23 highlighted the Queer experiences of life, while towards the end of the year, the designer stepped out of his zone with a George Cox footwear collection and a homeware range, all while working behind the scenes to dress the likes of Tilda Swinton for the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards 2022.

