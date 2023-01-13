ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back. Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said. "During the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Program helps students build character one racquet at a time

There are many after school programs in Detroit, but nothing quite like this. “When students are here they typically get enrichment, tutoring, literacy, and academic support, as well they learn the sport of Squash,” said Keonia Ridley, who is the Program Director for Racquet Up Detroit. The students at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Art Center announces new immersive fundraiser

ANN ARBOR – Fans of art and cocktails are in for a treat with a new immersive social event organized by the Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC). The downtown organization has announced that it has revamped its annual wintertime Artini fundraiser to now include 4 different studios and food and drink pairings as part of a new event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?. The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds

SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
SOUTHGATE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person shot by Detroit police on city’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – Detroit police shot a man inside a gas station after he pointed a gun at officers on the city’s west side Monday morning. According to Detroit police chief James White, a man in his 30s was shot by officers inside a gas station located on 8 Mile Road near Berg Road on the city’s west side.
DETROIT, MI

