"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back. Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said. "During the...
Program helps students build character one racquet at a time
There are many after school programs in Detroit, but nothing quite like this. “When students are here they typically get enrichment, tutoring, literacy, and academic support, as well they learn the sport of Squash,” said Keonia Ridley, who is the Program Director for Racquet Up Detroit. The students at...
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Ann Arbor Art Center announces new immersive fundraiser
ANN ARBOR – Fans of art and cocktails are in for a treat with a new immersive social event organized by the Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC). The downtown organization has announced that it has revamped its annual wintertime Artini fundraiser to now include 4 different studios and food and drink pairings as part of a new event.
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home
ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?. The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Blake’s Hard Cider launches non-alcoholic ‘Sorta Pop’ line for a healthier soda alternative
ARMADA, Mich. – A Michigan brand has announced the release of its non-alcoholic probiotic beverage line “Sorta Pop,” providing a healthier soda option for consumers. Blake’s Hard Cider, based out of Armada, will release its probiotic soda in mid-January to grocers and markets in Michigan and Ohio.
CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds
SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
The Legendary “Black Ghost” That Dominated Detroit Street Racing In The ’70s Could Now Be Yours
Mecum Auctions announced today that it has been consigned to sell a legend of the muscle car mythos. This 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE is better known by the name it earned while street racing in Detroit in the ’70s: The Black Ghost. Although its ownership had long...
1 person shot by Detroit police on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – Detroit police shot a man inside a gas station after he pointed a gun at officers on the city’s west side Monday morning. According to Detroit police chief James White, a man in his 30s was shot by officers inside a gas station located on 8 Mile Road near Berg Road on the city’s west side.
