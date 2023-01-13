Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
What can Brown do for you?
East Surry’s Luke Brown (20) goes up for a shot on the low block while being defended by Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00). Brown scored a career-high 29 points in the Cardinal victory. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) shoots over East Surry’s Brett...
Mount Airy News
Cards top Eagles to win third straight
East Surry’s Izzy Cline (21) penetrates the Surry Central defense to put up a shot in the second quarter. Golden Eagle Ashley Santamaria (4) attempts an left-handed layup while being defended by Cardinal Bella Hutchens (24). Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) glares intensely at...
Mount Airy News
Hounds hold on to defeat Golden Eagles
A packed house in Dobson watches as Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) is defended by North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5). North Surry’s Sadie Badgett catches her breath before attempting a free throw in the third quarter against Surry Central. Badgett scored 27 points through three quarters in the 40-33 win.
Mount Airy News
Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year
Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
Mount Airy News
SCC instructors receive advanced firefighter award
Surry Community College employees Charlie Hampton and Jason “Bubba” Lawson have received the Advanced Firefighter Certification Award from the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. Hampton and Lawson were presented the award by N.C. State Representative Kyle Hall in December at Westfield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual award dinner.
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85 in Randolph County, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed in an early morning crash in Randolph County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that on Wedneday they responded to a crash on northbound I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County. Troopers say that Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29, of Lexington, was on a […]
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Mount Airy News
Meadowview Ambassadors host shoebox drive
Mustang Ambassadors pictured here are, from left, back row, Ellabelle Castro, Anaya Sweatman, Samantha Terrell and Bailey Ray; middle row, Rose O’Reilly and Harmony Dillon; front row, Levi Head and James O’Reilly. The Meadowview Middle Schools Mustang Ambassadors are a group of student leaders who school officials say...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
Mount Airy News
Rural Transformation Grant helps promote Pilot Mountain
”The Nifty Nineteen” was the title organizers gave to representatives from Bertie, Hertford, and Martin counties, Pilot Mountain, Archdale, Carthage, China Grove, East Spencer, Garysburg, Hildabran, Jonesville, Liberty, Mars Hill, Marshville, Mayesville, Rosman, Spruce Pine, Vass, & Wilson’s Mills who participated in the Rural Community Capacity Program. The...
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
Comments / 0