ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

What can Brown do for you?

East Surry’s Luke Brown (20) goes up for a shot on the low block while being defended by Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00). Brown scored a career-high 29 points in the Cardinal victory. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) shoots over East Surry’s Brett...
Mount Airy News

Cards top Eagles to win third straight

East Surry’s Izzy Cline (21) penetrates the Surry Central defense to put up a shot in the second quarter. Golden Eagle Ashley Santamaria (4) attempts an left-handed layup while being defended by Cardinal Bella Hutchens (24). Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) glares intensely at...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Hounds hold on to defeat Golden Eagles

A packed house in Dobson watches as Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) is defended by North Surry’s Sadie Badgett (5). North Surry’s Sadie Badgett catches her breath before attempting a free throw in the third quarter against Surry Central. Badgett scored 27 points through three quarters in the 40-33 win.
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year

Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC instructors receive advanced firefighter award

Surry Community College employees Charlie Hampton and Jason “Bubba” Lawson have received the Advanced Firefighter Certification Award from the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. Hampton and Lawson were presented the award by N.C. State Representative Kyle Hall in December at Westfield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual award dinner.
WESTFIELD, NC
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville woman dies in collision

A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Meadowview Ambassadors host shoebox drive

Mustang Ambassadors pictured here are, from left, back row, Ellabelle Castro, Anaya Sweatman, Samantha Terrell and Bailey Ray; middle row, Rose O’Reilly and Harmony Dillon; front row, Levi Head and James O’Reilly. The Meadowview Middle Schools Mustang Ambassadors are a group of student leaders who school officials say...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Rural Transformation Grant helps promote Pilot Mountain

”The Nifty Nineteen” was the title organizers gave to representatives from Bertie, Hertford, and Martin counties, Pilot Mountain, Archdale, Carthage, China Grove, East Spencer, Garysburg, Hildabran, Jonesville, Liberty, Mars Hill, Marshville, Mayesville, Rosman, Spruce Pine, Vass, & Wilson’s Mills who participated in the Rural Community Capacity Program. The...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy