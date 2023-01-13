The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is probably a good time. I haven’t been, but I’ve never heard of anyone visiting the thing whose review of the experience was, “Yeah, that sucked.” Even scribbles on the same topic as this post, about how Hall of Fame voting is a ridiculous enterprise, always go out of their way to talk about how the actual museum is pretty cool, and I have no reason to doubt that that’s the case for those that make the trek to Cooperstown. But today, I’m here to mewl about the other kind of trek to Cooperstown: the metaphorical one, on the back of a ridiculous voting system that somehow has persisted for nearly 90 years at this point.

13 HOURS AGO