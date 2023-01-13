Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Braves announce 21 signings on Day 1 of International Signing Period
Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Sunday and the Atlanta Braves were active signing 21 players. Atlanta was operating with a full bonus pool for the second straight year after clearing international sanctions. Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines the list signing for a reported $2.5 million. He was rated inside the Top 10 by both Baseball America and FanGraphs.
This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves
1891 - The National League votes to allow the American Association to place a team in Boston, despite strong opposition by the owners of the Boston Beaneaters. 1988 - Bob Horner returns to the major leagues by agreeing to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Horner played the 1987 season in Japan after collusion between the owners reduced the demand for his services.
Hot Stove open thread
The international signing period will begin Sunday and the Atlanta Braves will be in their second year with a full bonus pool post MLB Sanctions. Atlanta’s 2022 signing class was headlined by infielder Diego Benitez and outfielder Douglas Glod. You can find all of the details you need to know for this signing period in our handy primer.
Braves ink Luis Guanipa as top international signing
The Atlanta Braves are back in the business of signing top international amateurs, and this year their big bonus is going to Luis Guanipa. The 17 year old Guanipa is an outfielder from Venezuela and may be the most exciting international prospect the Braves have signed since the ill-fated 2016 class. The Braves have not yet confirmed the signing, but it has been reported by multiple outlets and is pending a physical.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades for Gary Sheffield
2002 - The Braves acquire outfielder Gary Sheffield from the Dodgers in exchange for Brian Jordan, Odalis Perez and minor leaguer Andrew Brown. Sheffield appeared in 290 games for the Braves over the next two seasons hitting .319/.412/.562 with 64 home runs and 216 RBI. 2008 - The Braves announce...
Braves News: Braves Busy with International Signings, More
With the New Year here, January is a busy months with plenty of important dates for MLB fans, including the opening of the international free agent signing period on Sunday. While the period is open all year, almost all of the signings typically occur on the first day. And for the Braves, that includes 21 new talents going the franchise.
Dana Brown Interviewed for Astros vacant GM position, per report
When a team has sustained success to the level that the Braves have had over the past five years, it will eventually lead to other teams having interest in significant sources of that success. And with how the Braves have drafted at times over that stretch, Director of Scouting Dana...
Keeping Max Fried is more important than Freddie Freeman or Dansby Swanson
If you haven’t noticed, the Atlanta Braves are extending players like no other team in baseball. Every couple of months it seems, Alex Anthopoulos and his guys are inking another agreement and tweeting out the official announcement before anyone has even a whisper of it. The deals completed include Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and Spencer Strider. Seven long-term extensions completed by the same front office regime for the same core group of players.
Braves International Signing tracker
Major League Baseball’s International Signing Period will officially open Sunday morning and will continue through December 15. The biggest names will come off the board likely over the next couple of days. The International period is critically important to the Atlanta Braves, who will be operating with a full...
Braves News: International free agency is open, Max Fried, more
Well, international free agency is upon us, and in their second year fully back in the market after the crippling sanctions, the Braves are expected to make a splash. Matt from our minor league staff wrote up a great primer for the signing period and we will have a signing tracker up on the site today.
This Day in MLB History: January 16
1886 - The Washington Nationals are admitted to the National League, bringing the league total to seven teams. 1891 - A new national agreement is signed by the National League, American Association and the Western Association. The agreement creates a three-man panel to settle problems among the leagues. 1964 -...
Please stop with the Hall of Fame voting
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is probably a good time. I haven’t been, but I’ve never heard of anyone visiting the thing whose review of the experience was, “Yeah, that sucked.” Even scribbles on the same topic as this post, about how Hall of Fame voting is a ridiculous enterprise, always go out of their way to talk about how the actual museum is pretty cool, and I have no reason to doubt that that’s the case for those that make the trek to Cooperstown. But today, I’m here to mewl about the other kind of trek to Cooperstown: the metaphorical one, on the back of a ridiculous voting system that somehow has persisted for nearly 90 years at this point.
