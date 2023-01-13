ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
OHIO STATE
DriveOhio to deploy automated vehicles on Ohio roads

COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that...
OHIO STATE
Centerburg overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion

Centerburg didn't tinker with Mt. Gilead, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off with December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
Hillier will not seek re-election to Mount Vernon City Council

MOUNT VERNON -- City council representative Michael P. Hillier has announced he will not seek re-election for the next term on Mount Vernon City Council. Hillier represents the fourth ward for the city and is the leading chair of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He serves as the city representative to the Knox County Regional Planning Commission and chairs RPC's Land Use Committee.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

