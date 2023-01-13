Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Knox Pages
Here are 7 historic sites in Ohio to visit this winter
Cold weather and shorter days often give me a case of cabin fever. My grandmother used to say that she was feeling shack wacky. Whatever you call it, it’s a common affliction in Ohio this time of year.
Knox Pages
Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
Knox Pages
DriveOhio to deploy automated vehicles on Ohio roads
COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that...
Knox Pages
Centerburg overpowers Mt. Gilead in thorough fashion
Centerburg didn't tinker with Mt. Gilead, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off with December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
Knox Pages
Creative writing groups for teens & adults available at the Mount Vernon library
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County resumes its Teen Writing Program and #KnoxWrites workshops beginning Thursday, Jan. 19. The Teen Writing Program is open to aspiring writers age 12 to 18, and meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, in the Solarium at the Main Library.
Knox Pages
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
Knox Pages
Hillier will not seek re-election to Mount Vernon City Council
MOUNT VERNON -- City council representative Michael P. Hillier has announced he will not seek re-election for the next term on Mount Vernon City Council. Hillier represents the fourth ward for the city and is the leading chair of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He serves as the city representative to the Knox County Regional Planning Commission and chairs RPC's Land Use Committee.
Knox Pages
10 found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found two guilty after trials, arraignments and hearings took place this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office:
