ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Digital License Plates: A Convenient Future or a Hacker’s Dream?

By David Nadelle
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlwtB_0kDupV0U00

There is no question that advances in digital information, artificial intelligence and complex data systems greatly improve our business and personal lives . But a digital shift also can create cyber threats and surveillance opportunities .

See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs
Read: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases
Find: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

In a time when consumers are already increasingly concerned about their privacy — and are especially anxious about the way sensitive personal data is collected, used and sold — we need the latest information technologies to be secure. And, when they’re not, consumers can often count on ethical “bug bounty hunters” (or white-hat hackers) to bring security weaknesses to light.

According to Vice, a group of researchers led by cybersecurity consultant Sam Curry recently exposed critical vulnerabilities in digital license plate technology after gaining “full super administrative access” to the network of the industry’s sole provider, Reviver .

Per Curry, once the team acquired access to Reviver’s network, the team was able to “access all user records, including what vehicles people owned, their physical address, phone number, and email address.” It was also able to update vehicle statuses, track GPS locations and manage customer and fleet accounts. Curry’s team was even in possession of the capability to change what the plates display.

Since the fall of 2022, Sam Curry and likeminded specialists began researching the automotive industry and found a variety of vehicle vulnerabilities across a number of car companies. Kia, Honda, Infiniti, Nissan, Acura, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Genesis, BMW, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Ford, Porsche, Toyota, Jaguar and Land Rover, as well as Spireon’s GPS and SiriusXM systems, were all listed as having been susceptible to hacking in Curry’s report .

When presented with the hacked findings, Reviver took immediate action by meeting with a member of the research group. The digital license plate company then patched cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its application and “took further measures to prevent this from occurring in the future,” according to Car and Driver.

Reviver has been developing integrated hardware and software digital license plate technology since 2009. With an initial goal to “modernize and streamline the vehicle registration renewal process,” the company has expanded its vision to include additional licensing conveniences and personalization services for car owners.

According to the company site , Reviver’s consumer RPlates and commercial RFleet services are currently legal to purchase and register on vehicles in Arizona, California, Michigan and Texas (for commercial vehicles only). State legislation and pilot programs are ongoing in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio and more.

Being a digital service, a certain amount of tracking capability is to be expected with the new plates. Reviver even has the following security caveat on its site: “Please note, however, that no data transmission or storage can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. As a result, while we strive to protect your information and privacy, we cannot guarantee or warrant the security of any information you disclose or transmit to the services.”

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?
More: World’s Most Popular Password Manager Admits to Being Hacked — How to Protect Your Personal Info

However, while no customer was negatively affected by the vulnerability report, it’s important to remember that such a possibility exists for future breaches enacted by less scrupulous actors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Digital License Plates: A Convenient Future or a Hacker’s Dream?

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
nextbigfuture.com

For the USA Going All Electric Semi Trucks is Like Getting All of Iraq’s Oil Without War

Jordan of the Limiting Factor goes into detail on electric semi trucks and the megacharging that will be needed. I will go over the scale of the shift for electric trucks. The motivation is that it will make trucks about 30% cheaper to operate by saving 80% of the fuel costs. It also means countries like China will import a lot less oil and can be energy independent. This is a huge deal in terms of the security of a country. China can be cut off from the 10 million barrels per day of oil that they import but they have access to their own coal and their own solar, wind and hydro. It is a economic and strategic no-brainer for companies and countries to shift to electric trucks. As much effort as the US put into conquering Iraq would go into getting off an Iraq level of oil with electric trucks.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
SAN DIEGO, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy