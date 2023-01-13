Normally I'd be snarky about all the slow motion, but it's nice to have a chance at figuring out what's actually going on with Emil's riding. Emil Johannson has put the slopestyle mountain bike world on notice since his 2016 debut at the iconic Red Bull Joyride event with his impressive fourth-place finish. Since then he has competed in a variety of other events and eventually found himself as one of the biggest stars in Teton Gravity Research’s 2022 mountain bike film Esperanto. With the help of director Jeremy Grant, Emil has been able to showcase some of his most epic riding that was shot at La Fenasosa Bike Park in Spain with features built by Nico Vink.

