Pinkbike.com
Video: Luis Gerstner Goes Big in 'Viva La Send'
From the biggest ups to the biggest downs, this year had it all. First big bike flips, massive Utah Sends, broken bones and some time in hospital. It's been a damn fun rollercoaster. Hard to squeeze it all into just a few minutes but I gave it my best! Hope...
Pinkbike.com
Polygon Factory Racing Appoints 23 Degrees Sports Management
Polygon Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the appointment of 23 Degrees Sports Management to manage its Polygon Factory Racing team for the 2023 Enduro World Cup. Under the leadership of founder Martin Whiteley, 23 Degrees will provide management, logistical and operational services for the duration of the 2023 season.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Emil Johansson's Esperanto "Leftovers" Are Wild
Normally I'd be snarky about all the slow motion, but it's nice to have a chance at figuring out what's actually going on with Emil's riding. Emil Johannson has put the slopestyle mountain bike world on notice since his 2016 debut at the iconic Red Bull Joyride event with his impressive fourth-place finish. Since then he has competed in a variety of other events and eventually found himself as one of the biggest stars in Teton Gravity Research’s 2022 mountain bike film Esperanto. With the help of director Jeremy Grant, Emil has been able to showcase some of his most epic riding that was shot at La Fenasosa Bike Park in Spain with features built by Nico Vink.
